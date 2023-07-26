Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe could have his Emirates Stadium contract 'torn up' after a key development, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have not been afraid to splash the cash ahead of the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign, spending more than £200million on fresh faces, but boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on offloading players who have been deemed surplus to requirements.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolas Pepe

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are planning to terminate Pepe's contract if they are unable to find a buyer before the summer window slams shut on September 1.

The report suggests the winger, who has made 112 appearances in a Gunners shirt, was not included in the squad which travelled to the United States for a pre-season tour and he does not feature in Arteta's future plans.

Pepe spent last season on loan with French side Nice, where he racked up nine goal contributions in 28 outings, but he has returned to north London after they opted against negotiating a permanent deal.

It is understood that a return to the Ligue 1 outfit is not on the cards as they are no longer interested, leaving the Ivory Coast international in limbo.

Arsenal are running out of time to secure a fee for Pepe as he has entered the final 12 months of his £140,000-per-week contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the 28-year-old became the Gunners' most expensive signing when he sealed a £72million switch from Lille in 2019, he has failed to live up to expectations.

In fact, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that landing Pepe is 'one of the worst mistakes' in Arsenal's history.

What has Paul Brown said about Pepe?

Brown believes there is a strong possibility of Arsenal chief Arteta and sporting director Edu ripping up Pepe's contract as the wide-man would also be open to the idea as he seeks a fresh start elsewhere.

Although the journalist feels another season-long loan could be an option due to being out of the picture at the Emirates Stadium, he reckons that would not make business sense due to still being on the wage bill.

When asked whether a mutual agreement could be reached with Pepe, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It is possible. It doesn't look like Arsenal are going to get a fee for Pepe now, and his contract is slowly running down.

"There's potential to loan him out for another season, but it doesn't really make a lot of sense to keep him on the books.

"If there was a way to come to an agreement where he's allowed to leave and his contract is torn up, I think both parties would do it."

What's next for Arsenal?

According to Italian media outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are close to signing Gremio midfielder Bitello as Arteta looks to add to the acquisitions of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

The report suggests the north Londoners are set to see off competition from Serie A suitors after driving the Brazilian's price tag down to £6.8million.

Bitello has made 85 appearances for Gremio, scoring 16 goals and producing a further seven assists along the way.

It is understood that Arsenal's South American scouting team have been monitoring the central midfielder ahead of his potential move to the capital.