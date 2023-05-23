Arsenal are in the hunt for West Ham United captain Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, who could be 'transformational' signings at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners' bid for the Premier League title officially came to an end on Saturday, when they suffered a defeat to Nottingham Forest, but boss Mikel Arteta is working with technical director Edu to identify summer transfer targets.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo

According to The Times, Arteta has been given the green light to break Arsenal's spending record and set his sights on landing Rice and Caicedo.

The report suggests the midfield duo could cost the north Londoners a combined £170million as drafting in reinforcements in the middle of the park are prioritised.

It is understood that Arsenal are confident of being able to tie up a club-record move for Rice, despite the likes of Bayern Munich also keeping tabs on his situation at West Ham.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners have held talks with Caicedo's representatives ahead of potentially pouncing in the coming months.

Arsenal are ahead of Chelsea in the race for the Ecuador international's signature after both clubs saw bids rejected by Brighton during the winter window.

What has Paul Brown said about Rice and Caicedo?

Brown believes that Rice will continue to improve in the coming years and, as a result, Arsenal should not hesitate in spending big.

The journalist also feels Caicedo will develop further and prove to be a shrewd addition if the capital club can get a deal over the line.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Declan Rice is a generational talent and he is going to get even better. I think he'd be worth the money.

"With Caicedo, I was hearing really big things about him when he first came to the country. It may have taken him a while to get used to playing in the Premier League, but now I think he is slowly starting to fulfil that potential.

"If he does fulfil the potential that we were told he had when he first moved here, I think he's also going to be an absolutely fabulous player. To get either one would be potentially transformational for Arsenal."

How have Rice and Caicedo performed this season?

Rice has enjoyed a season to remember, having skippered West Ham to the Europa Conference League final, and he has also been handed an average Premier League match rating of 7.04 by WhoScored.

That figure is higher than any of his Hammers teammates, while the England international also registered his fifth goal of the campaign during his current employers' win over Leeds United at the weekend.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has made 41 appearances this season and played the full 90 minutes as Brighton bagged a European qualification spot by overcoming Southampton on Sunday.

Sofascore data highlights that the 21-year-old has been averaging 2.8 tackles and 1.5 interceptions, per 90 minutes, since the top flight campaign got underway.