Arsenal star Nuno Tavares' agent is in London to 'continue talks' over a move away from the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT the Gunners' stance.

With the September 1 deadline fast-approaching, boss Mikel Arteta could still sanction incomings and outgoings in north London.

Arsenal transfer news - Nuno Tavares

According to Sky Sports, Tavares' representatives have arrived in the capital to hold discussions with Arsenal after he has been put on the market.

The report suggests the left-back, who has made 28 appearances for the Gunners, is available on a permanent basis or on loan with a buy clause.

Tavares does not feature in Arteta's plans, which led to him enjoying a 39-game stint on loan with Ligue 1 side Marseille last season and not being involved in the early stages of the new campaign.

Aston Villa are looking to offer the former Portugal under-21 international a route out of the Emirates Stadium as the Midlands outfit are in discussions with Arsenal over a move after a switch to Nottingham Forest collapsed.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tavares is 'there for the taking' after falling out of favour in north London, leading to former Gunners chief Unai Emery upping the ante.

But Arsenal are seeking £22million for the 23-year-old as Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg have also explored the possibility of striking a deal.

Arsenal summer signings Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Tavares?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal are keen to reach an agreement for Tavares to leave the Emirates Stadium as soon as possible.

The respected journalist is aware that the former Benfica man's representatives are in London for discussions with the Gunners' hierarchy, while Aston Villa is his most likely destination ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that Arsenal certainly hope that this one is resolved as soon as possible. There has been two clubs in particular that have been keeping tabs on Tavares - Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

"I think that the Villa interest is still very active, whereas the Forest transfer effectively collapsed, so it looks now like a move to the West Midlands is going to be the ideal scenario for the player.

"It is also true that Tavares' agent has made the trip to London to continue talks, but we have to be a little bit cautious here because of what happened at Nottingham Forest."

What's next for Arsenal?

Nicolas Pepe could become the next big-name Premier League star to head to the Saudi Pro League as, according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the winger has turned down the offer of a three-year contract at Besiktas.

The reputable reporter suggests Arsenal have entered negotiations with an unnamed Saudi Arabian side after a move to Turkey is no longer on the cards.

Although Pepe became the Gunners' club-record signing when he sealed a £72million switch from Lille four years ago, his time in north London has not gone to plan.

Bukayo Saka's emergence has resulted in the 28-year-old falling down the pecking order after scoring 27 goals and providing a further 21 assists over the course of 112 appearances.

It led to Pepe spending last season on loan with French side Nice, where he found the back of the net eight times, but a permanent switch did not come to fruition.