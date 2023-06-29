Arsenal are set to seal Declan Rice's arrival at the Emirates Stadium and the West Ham United star could become the Gunners' next captain, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having completed the £65million acquisition of Kai Havertz from Chelsea earlier this week, boss Mikel Arteta is on the brink of strengthening his squad further.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to talkSPORT, Rice is on the cusp of being unveiled as Arsenal's latest big-money arrival after being given permission to undergo a medical.

The report suggests the Gunners are still in discussions with West Ham over how the transfer fee will be paid, but the central midfielder's switch to north London is still expected to be rubber-stamped.

Arsenal saw their £105million bid for Rice accepted by their Premier League rivals on Wednesday, having seen Manchester City pull out of the race for his signature hours earlier.

It is understood that West Ham want the entirety of the fee, which includes a guaranteed payment of £100million, to be in their accounts within 18 months.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rice and Arsenal have already reached an agreement in principle over personal terms.

What has Michael Bridge said about Rice?

Bridge believes Arsenal are on the verge of completing a game-changing signing, with Arteta set to bag his primary transfer target in Rice.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the England international could go on to clinch the captain's armband if Martin Odegaard eventually leaves the capital.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I think this is the key signing for Arsenal. This is the one. Whatever they get on top of him, they'll still be saying, 'we've got our number one target'.

"I think he is a phenomenal player and a phenomenal guy. He could be Arsenal's captain one day if Martin Odegaard moves on somewhere.

"He will certainly be a leader in that dressing room, and he leaves West Ham with his head held high after winning a trophy."

Why have Arsenal been fighting to sign Rice this summer?

FBref data highlights that Rice averaged more blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than current Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka last season.

That emphasises the 24-year-old, who is in line to secure a contract worth £240,000-per-week, would be an immediate upgrade.

Rice also has an abundance of Premier League experience, having made 204 appearances in the competition, and that will be music to Arteta's ears as he attempts to build a squad capable of clinching the title after coming agonisingly close last term.

It was a season which saw the West Ham captain finish as his current employers' top performer, with WhoScored handing him an average match rating of 7.01.

There is no doubt that Rice, who chipped in with nine goal contributions en route to the Hammers ending the campaign with silverware, will be a statement signing for Arsenal.