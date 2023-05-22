Arsenal 'really rate' Folarin Balogun but boss Mikel Arteta could allow him to seal a permanent departure from the Emirates Stadium during the summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners' academy product is currently on a season-long loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, but there are doubts over where his long-term future lies.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Arsenal are willing to allow Balogun to leave the club if their £26million asking price is met by one of his suitors.

The report suggests the likes of AC Milan and Marseille are admirers of the striker, while Premier League clubs could also be tempted to make a move if he is put on the market.

It is understood that Balogun does not want to remain on Arsenal's books unless he is given assurances over regular game-time, having enjoyed a prolific spell with Reims.

But respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the American deserves a chance to stake a claim ahead of next season.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Balogun?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal are planning to hold discussions with Balogun over his future after he returns from Reims.

The journalist feels the north Londoners are facing a difficult decision over whether to keep the 21-year-old on board, while Reiss Nelson appears to be heading towards the exit door.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal always said, with Balogun, that they would speak at the end of the season and even potentially assess him in pre-season, before deciding.

"But that's definitely an outgoing that is possible, simply because the player will want to continue to play week in, week out and continue this incredible run that he's on.

"Arsenal really rate Balogun as well, so that's probably the trickiest decision. On the one hand, they've got so much depth and so much talent in that position. They appreciate that Balogun has had a phenomenal time at Reims, but it's about what's finding right for both the player and the club.

"We'll have to wait and see how that one develops, but I think that it looked like Reiss Nelson would definitely be out the door."

Should Arsenal sell Balogun this summer?

Balogun has been in impressive form throughout the season, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has found the back of the net 21 times and registered a further three assists in 37 appearances.

Having got his name on the scoresheet during Reims' draw with Angers on Sunday, he became the first under-21 player to score more than 20 domestic goals in Europe's top five leagues this term.

Sofascore data highlights that Balogun has been netting, on average, every 142 minutes since the Ligue 1 campaign got underway.

Having been scoring goals for fun in France, Balogun surely deserves an opportunity to showcase his talent with Arsenal.