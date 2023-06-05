Arsenal star William Saliba 'wants to be well compensated' as doubts persist over whether he will sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are looking to tie another key man down to fresh terms after successfully negotiating deals with Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale in recent weeks.

Arsenal transfer news - William Saliba

According to The Sun, Arsenal are at loggerheads with Saliba after being left shocked by his representatives' demands during discussions over a new contract.

The report suggests an agreement is not close to being reached despite the Gunners preparing to put a long-term proposal worth £120,000-per-week on the table, which has led to Paris Saint-Germain monitoring developments.

It is understood that three unnamed clubs have enquired over Saliba's availability, so the Ligue 1 champions are not the only side preparing to pounce.

Arsenal are keen to see the central defender put pen-to-paper as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his £40,000-per-week contract.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are confident of reaching an agreement with Saliba, although PSG's interest is 'very real'.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Saliba?

Jacobs understands that Saliba is looking to secure a significant pay rise after making himself one of the first names on the team-sheet at Arsenal.

The reporter insists that negotiations with the former Marseille loanee were never going to be straight forward due to gaining admirers.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "He obviously wants to be well compensated, and quite rightly so given the season that he's just had.

"It was always going to take a bit more time. There's bound to be suitors and interest in Saliba because of the current contractual situation."

Does Saliba deserve a significant pay rise?

Although Saliba joined Arsenal in a £27million deal from Saint-Etienne four years ago, according to Sky Sports, the 2022/23 campaign proved to be his breakthrough season.

In fact, the France international had not made a competitive appearance for the north Londoners until being handed his debut during the win over Crystal Palace in August.

Arteta described Saliba's performance as 'superb' at Selhurst Park, and he went from strength to strength after that victory.

Sofascore data highlights that the 22-year-old helped Arsenal keep 11 clean sheets during the Premier League campaign, while he also averaged three clearances and 1.3 tackles per outing, so it is clear he played a pivotal role in the title push.

The Gunners only enjoyed two defensive shut-outs after Saliba was forced onto the sidelines with a season-ending back injury, highlighting that he has every right to seek improved terms.