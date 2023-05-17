Arsenal are not fearful of losing Bukayo Saka in the summer as negotiations over a new Emirates Stadium contract have been completed and it is a 'done deal', transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners appear to have missed out on the Premier League title, with Manchester City now in pole position to be crowned champions once again, but boss Mikel Arteta is already putting his plans into action ahead of next season.

Arsenal transfer news - Bukayo Saka

According to The Independent, Arsenal are hopeful of announcing that Saka has put pen-to-paper before the season reaches its climax in less than two weeks.

The report suggests an agreement has all-but been reached over fresh terms, after negotiations got underway last year, and promotional footage to be released alongside the confirmation of the new contract has already been completed.

It is understood that Saka is in line to usurp Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal's top earner by pocketing £300,000-per-week over the course of the five-year deal.

As a result, the winger is set to secure a major pay rise as his current contract sees him earning £70,000 every seven days.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saka and Arsenal had reached a verbal agreement over fresh terms.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Saka?

Romano understands that Saka is set to commit his long-term future to Arsenal by signing on the dotted line.

The respected journalist believes it is just a matter of time before the Gunners formally confirm their academy product has penned a new contract.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Saka is done 100%. The deal with Saka is completed and it is just about the official statement, so Bukayo Saka will be an Arsenal player until June 2028.

"The signing of the contract has been completed, so everything is fine there. Now, it's just about waiting for the statement."

Will Saka's new contract come as a huge boost for Arsenal?

It may look as though Arsenal are going to fall short in their bid to be crowned Premier League champions, but they would not even be in this position without Saka's efforts.

Transfermarkt statistics show the England international has racked up 25 goal contributions in 46 appearances, emphasising that he has been causing havoc for opponents.

Saka was handed a match rating of 9.0 by Sofascore when he got his name on the scoresheet, registered an assist and completed five key passes in Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Southampton last month.

The 21-year-old is now one of the first names on the team-sheet for Arteta and tying him down to fresh terms will be a huge breakthrough as the Gunners prepare for next season.