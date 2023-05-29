Arsenal star Martin Odegaard could be offered 'improved terms' after playing a key role in a memorable season at the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have already tied Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale down to new contracts in recent weeks, but boss Mikel Arteta is eager to see more big-names commit their long-term future to the capital club.

Arsenal latest news - Martin Odegaard

According to 90min, Arsenal are planning to hold discussions with Odegaard over a new contract in the coming weeks.

The report suggests the Gunners' captain will be in line to secure a significant pay rise if he signs on the dotted line, while his representatives are more than happy to sit down with technical director Edu.

It is understood that Arsenal want to tie Odegaard down to fresh terms which would see him remain in north London until 2030 after becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet.

The Norway international still has two years remaining on his current agreement, which is worth £120,000-per-week, while there is an option to extend the deal by another 12 months.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Odegaard has 'every right' to push to become one of Arsenal's top earners, which could complicate matters.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Odegaard?

Although Jacobs understands that Arsenal have an option to extend Odegaard's contract by a year, he believes that could be overlooked.

The journalist feels there is a serious chance of the Gunners putting a fresh deal on the table as they look to keep their creative midfielder on board for the long-term.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Martin Odegaard, for example, there's a one-year contract extension which could be triggered. That would keep him at the club until 2026.

"But there's a very real possibility that Arsenal won't just extend Odegaard's contract and, instead, offer him improved terms."

Does Odegaard deserve a new contract?

Odegaard was instrumental for Arsenal during the 2022/23 campaign and, according to Transfermarkt, he racked up 23 goal contributions in 45 appearances.

Although the 24-year-old's efforts were not enough to clinch silverware, his performances have proven that the Gunners' decision to spend £30million in order to make his loan switch from Real Madrid permanent in 2021 was a wise piece of business.

WhoScored data highlights that Odegaard ended the season as Arsenal's joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League, alongside Gabriel Martinelli, while a 7.29 average match rating was only bettered by Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

The Norwegian has now been handed 105 outings for the north Londoners, finding the back of the net 24 times along the way.

Arteta was recently full of praise for Odegaard, claiming he is someone 'everyone admires' in the changing room, and Arsenal should make tying him down to a new contract a priority.