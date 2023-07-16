Arsenal could allow Kieran Tierney to seal his Emirates Stadium exit if he makes a key point during internal discussions with boss Mikel Arteta, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having secured a return to Champions League action ahead of the upcoming campaign, the Gunners have set their sights on freshening up their squad.

Arsenal transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to the Mirror, via the Daily Record, Tierney is willing to take a significant pay cut in order to seal a return to Celtic ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests Bhoys chief Brendan Rodgers is keen to be reunited with the Scotland international, who made 170 appearances during his initial spell at Parkhead.

But Celtic are facing competition from Newcastle United as Tierney has been identified as head coach Eddie Howe's number one left-back target.

It is understood that Arsenal are open to offloading the 26-year-old, having been restricted to just six Premier League starts last season, and a deal could be struck for £35million.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tierney would jump at the chance to join Manchester City after a move to the Etihad Stadium has been mooted.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Tierney?

Jacobs believes Tierney could head through the exit door as he is preparing to hold showdown talks over his Arsenal future with Arteta.

The journalist feels there is a strong possibility of the Gunners allowing the full-back to depart if he makes it clear he is open to a fresh challenge in new surroundings.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Kieran Tierney is still one to watch. He will hold talks with Mikel Arteta about his future, to work out whether there's a pathway and game-time at Arsenal because his minutes have been diminished since Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived.

"Once Tierney has communicated to Arsenal whether he's open to leaving or he prefers to stay, then the door may open. Newcastle are one of the clubs monitoring that situation."

Who else could leave Arsenal?

Tierney is not the only Arsenal outcast gaining interest ahead of the new season as, according to The Athletic, Rob Holding has been the subject of an offer from Besiktas.

The report suggests the Turkish outfit submitted a £2.1million bid for the central defender, who has made 162 appearances for the Gunners, but more money will have to be put on the table if they want to get their man.

Besiktas are looking to acquire Holding for a cut-price fee after he entered the final 12 months of his contract, which is worth £40,000-per-week, but Arsenal have an option to extend the agreement by another year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have held discussions with Folarin Balogun's representatives ahead of potentially luring the United States international across the capital.

Although he found the back of the net 22 times during a loan spell with Reims last season, game-time is expected to be at a premium at the Emirates Stadium due to the likes of Gabriel Jesus being further up the pecking order.

Balogun has ruled out the possibility of leaving Arsenal on another temporary deal, with discussions over his future due to take place.