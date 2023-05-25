Arsenal star Granit Xhaka could think it is the perfect time to leave the Emirates Stadium as he is expected to be offered a long-term contract at Bayer Leverkusen, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has been on the Gunners' books since completing a £35million switch from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, but a return to the Bundesliga appears to be on the cards.

Arsenal transfer news - Granit Xhaka

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal and Leverkusen are in advanced talks over a £13million deal which would see Xhaka head to Germany.

The report suggests Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to revamp his midfield in the summer, and the Switzerland international is being allowed to leave due to his contractual situation.

Xhaka is due to enter the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week agreement ahead of next season, meaning Arsenal are running out of time to cash-in.

The 30-year-old has insisted that his future will be decided before his current employers take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season this weekend, but Leverkusen are confident of striking a deal.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Xhaka's presence will be sorely missed on the pitch and in the dressing room if his Arsenal career comes to an end this summer.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Xhaka?

Sheth believes Xhaka may be thinking now is the right time to leave Arsenal due to Leverkusen offering him a route out of north London.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the Bundesliga side will put a long-term contract on the table, which the Gunners may not be willing to do.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Granit Xhaka is the one that we do have a bit more concrete information on. He is 30 years old and has only one year left on his contract.

"You'd think what kind of deal would Arsenal be able to offer someone who is over 30 years old? Hence why Xhaka is probably thinking, 'maybe now is the time to go'.

"There are a lot of noises about Bayer Leverkusen, who could potentially offer a longer contract than Arsenal would be willing to do."

How has Xhaka performed for Arsenal this season?

Xhaka has scored seven goals and recorded as many assists over the course of 46 appearances this season, according to Transfermarkt, so it is abundantly clear that he has been a huge presence in the final third of the pitch.

The former Basel man, who has now enjoyed close to 300 outings for Arsenal, has also played a pivotal role in attempting to keep opponents at bay.

Sofascore data highlights that Xhaka has been averaging 1.1 clearances and 0.9 tackles per 90 minutes in the top flight.

He has also been handed an average match rating of 6.94 by WhoScored, a figure only bettered by Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Thomas Partey in the Arsenal squad.

There is no doubt that Xhaka, who has won two FA Cup trophies and the Community Shield twice during his time in north London, will be missed by the Gunners if his move is rubber-stamped.