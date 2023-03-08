Arsenal star Reiss Nelson's match-winning performance against Bournemouth will help 'earn a good deal at another club' if his long-term future is not at the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners' academy graduate was the hero when he scored a last-gasp thunderbolt to seal a 3-2 win over the struggling Cherries and maintain a five-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal transfer news - Reiss Nelson

According to MailOnline, Arsenal have opened talks with Nelson over a new contract which would keep him with his boyhood club for a number of years.

The report suggests the north Londoners are confident that the winger wants to remain with his current employers, increasing hopes that an agreement will be reached.

But Arsenal are running out of time to put fresh terms on the table as Nelson entered the final six months of his £38,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning he is already able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor.

The 23-year-old has received offers from clubs in France, Germany and Italy, while Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Burnley, Everton and Southampton also hold an interest.

Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nelson 'could be a big player' if he commits his long-term future to Arsenal.

What has Dean Jones said about Nelson?

Jones believes Nelson had become a forgotten man before sparking wild scenes with his stoppage winner against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The journalist feels the wide-man's performance means he will have no problem in securing an exciting contract elsewhere if he does not sign on the dotted line at Arsenal.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "A lot of people probably didn't even know that Reiss Nelson still played for Arsenal, to be honest. This was a massive moment for him on a personal basis. It's a big moment in his career.

"To be honest, even if his long-term future is not at Arsenal, a game like that now helps him earn a good deal at another club.

"He really can't lose from this moment and no wonder he was beaming after the whistle. It was such a big day in his own career."

Should Arsenal tie Nelson down to a new contract?

Despite starting the Premier League clash on the bench, Nelson was handed an 8.4 match rating by WhoScored as he scored the winner and grabbed an assist in Arsenal's comeback victory over Bournemouth.

No other players on the pitch were handed a better figure and the performance, which came on his 56th senior appearance for the capital club, highlighted how much talent he has.

It is not the first time that Nelson has made a telling impact this season as he has racked up three goals and as many assists in just 336 minutes of action.

Sofascore data shows the former England under-21 international boasted 89 per cent pass accuracy and made two key passes as he grabbed a brace and an assist in the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest last October.

Injuries have caused problems for Nelson, with him missing 16 fixtures due to thigh issues this term, but there is no doubt that he should be handed a new contract.