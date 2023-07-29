Highlights Arsenal's squad is undergoing reshaping as Mikel Arteta and Edu plan to offload surplus players before the transfer window closes.

Nicolas Pepe, Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Rob Holding are among the players who could be sold by Arsenal.

There is potential interest in Holding from Premier League clubs, with the possibility of a move in the final days of the transfer window.

Arsenal could see one of their defenders leave the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League rival during the final days of the transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, along with sporting director Edu, is reshaping his squad ahead of another push for the Premier League title in the fast-approaching campaign.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

According to the Evening Standard, Arteta is set to accelerate his plans to offload players who have been deemed surplus to requirements after warning the size of Arsenal's squad is unsustainable.

The report suggests Nicolas Pepe, Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Auston Trusty, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares and Alex Runarsson could be sold before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

It is understood that Arsenal are planning to terminate Pepe's contract if they are unable to find a buyer, having returned from a season-long loan with Nice.

The 28-year-old became the Gunners' most expensive signing when he sealed a £72million switch from Lille in 2019, but transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that swooping for the Ivory Coast international is 'one of the worst mistakes' in Arsenal's history.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan could offer Balogun a route out of north London as the Serie A giants are readying a £35million bid.

The striker has confirmed that he will not entertain sealing another temporary move away from Arsenal as he would prefer to complete a permanent exit if he does not feature in Arteta's plans.

Balogun's representatives have also held discussions with Chelsea ahead of a potential switch across the capital.

What has Paul Brown said about Arsenal departures?

Brown believes Holding has interest from Premier League rivals, but they have not made their move yet due to him not being at the top of their respective shortlists.

The respected journalist feels the 27-year-old will move onto pastures new during the final days of the summer window.

When asked about Holding's future, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there is interest in the Premier League. But I think he is not high on many of the target lists for defenders that clubs are trying to get.

"I think you'll see more interest in him during the last week of the transfer window, when teams have moved on from targets they maybe know they can't get anymore and move down their list. I think he'll get a move and I think he will stay in the Premier League."

What's next for Arsenal?

According to MailOnline, Arsenal rejected an opening bid from Besiktas despite Holding not featuring in the forefront of Arteta's long-term plans.

The report suggests the Turkish giants were left frustrated when they attempted to sign the centre-half, who made 24 appearances last season, for £2million.

Besiktas were hoping to land Holding for a cut-price fee as he has entered the final 12 months of his £40,000-per-week contract, but there is an option for the agreement to be extended until the summer of 2025.

Although Arsenal are open to sanctioning the former Bolton Wanderers man's exit, it is thought that they are seeking a minimum of £10million.

Besiktas have also contemplated taking Holding on loan for the upcoming campaign, while reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are additional suitors.