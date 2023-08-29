Arsenal star Rob Holding is expected to seal his Emirates Stadium exit ahead of the fast-approaching deadline after a key development, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have recouped in the region of £30million from departures since the summer window opened for business, but boss Mikel Arteta could sanction further outgoings ahead of Friday's 11pm cut-off point.

Arsenal transfer news - Rob Holding

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, La Liga sides Real Mallorca and Sevilla have asked Arsenal what it would take to recruit Holding in the coming days.

The Italian journalist suggests the central defender, who has not been included in a matchday squad since the Community Shield win over Manchester City earlier this month, is expected to leave north London after Premier League rivals have also been informed of his situation.

It is understood that discussions have been held behind the scenes as Holding edges towards the Emirates Stadium exit door.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Real Betis have registered their interest in the 27-year-old after Arsenal have made the decision to seek a permanent sale.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Holding is eager to embark on a fresh challenge after his game time has dwindled.

But the Gunners rejected a £2million bid from Besiktas last month, with the Turkish outfit looking to buy the ex-Bolton Wanderers man on the cheap after entering the final 12 months of his £40,000-per-week contract.

Having sealed a £2million switch to Arsenal in 2016, Holding has gone on to make 162 appearances in a Gunners shirt.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Holding?

After speaking to contacts, Crook has been informed to expect Holding to move onto pastures new before the transfer window slams shut.

The talkSPORT reporter is aware that clubs across the continent are mulling over whether to pounce for the former England under-21 international, who 'everyone loves' behind the scenes according to journalist Charles Watts, as Arsenal look to sanction further outgoings.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I was told at the weekend to expect him to leave before the window shuts.

"He has got European clubs looking at him, so I'm not expecting any significant additions for Arsenal. Obviously, they've spent quite heavily in this window already, so I think it's about trimming the squad now."

What's next for Arsenal?

Emile Smith Rowe may have already made his final appearance in an Arsenal shirt as, according to The Times, Arteta is willing to sell the creative midfielder after an approach from Chelsea.

The report suggests the Gunners' academy graduate, who has entered the final three years of his £40,000-per-week contract, has been offered to a host of unnamed Premier League clubs after a valuation was put on his head.

Smith Rowe is being discussed by the Chelsea hierarchy after boss Mauricio Pochettino has identified strengthening his attacking options as a necessity.

The 23-year-old has only been handed three minutes of action since the new campaign got underway, while he has been overlooked in each of Arsenal's first three domestic fixtures.

Since coming through the capital club's ranks, Smith Rowe has racked up 29 goal contributions in 97 appearances, but injuries have hampered his progress.