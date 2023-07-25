Arsenal star Rob Holding is 'looking for a way out' of the Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta will not stop him moving onto pastures new for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have strengthened their backline with the £34million addition of Jurrien Timber, but there is still time for further incomings and outgoings ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Arsenal transfer news - Rob Holding

According to MailOnline, Holding does not feature in the forefront of Arsenal boss Arteta's long-term plans ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.

But the report suggests the Gunners are still unwilling to sell the central defender on the cheap as they rejected a £2million bid from Besiktas earlier this month.

It is understood that the Turkish giants have also contemplated taking Holding on loan for the upcoming season, while reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are additional suitors.

The 27-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract, which allows him to pocket £40,000-per-week, but there is an option for the agreement to be extended until the summer of 2025.

While the Gunners are open to sanctioning Holding's exit, it is thought that they are seeking a minimum of £10million.

Although the former Bolton Wanderers man made 24 appearances last season, he was only afforded 558 minutes of Premier League action.

What has Paul Brown said about Holding?

Brown believes Arteta is willing to offload Holding after strengthening his defensive options with the acquisition of Timber.

The respected journalist feels the centre-back is seeking a fresh challenge away from the Emirates Stadium after falling further down the pecking order.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's clear that Arsenal wouldn't stand in Rob Holding's way now if he was to leave.

"In previous windows, there was a move to Newcastle on the table until Arteta vetoed it and said, 'no, I need you'.

"Holding did end up getting some minutes but, now that they've made signings, I think it's going to be harder for him to get much playing time at Arsenal, and he is looking for a way out."

What's next for Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun could join Holding in heading through the exit door as, according to MailOnline, he was forced to train alone during a day of Arsenal's United States pre-season tour amid uncertainty over his future.

The report suggests Serie A giants Inter Milan are preparing a £35million bid for the striker, who has made 10 appearances in a Gunners shirt, but Arteta is seeking closer to £50million.

Balogun is back with the north Londoners after enjoying a fruitful spell with Reims last season, where he racked up 25 goal contributions in 39 outings.

But the 22-year-old has already publicly confirmed that he is not interested in sealing another loan move away from the Emirates Stadium, with him preferring to depart on a permanent basis if he cannot be promised regular game-time by Arteta.

Balogun's stance has also resulted in Chelsea holding discussions with his representatives ahead of potentially attempting to prise him away from Arsenal.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace, Monaco, Marseille, RB Leipzig and AC Milan are among the United States international's suitors as well.