Arsenal star Rob Holding may not be interested in sealing a move from the Emirates Stadium to Premier League new-boys Luton Town after a key development, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta still has time to freshen up his title-chasing squad ahead of the summer window slamming shut at 11pm on Friday.

Arsenal transfer news - Rob Holding

According to the Evening Standard, Luton are looking to sign Holding on loan for the remainder of the campaign after Arteta has given the green light for him to leave Arsenal.

The report suggests the Hatters are keen to win the race for the 27-year-old, who has made 162 appearances during his spell in north London and is currently weighing up his options.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Holding is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium before the fast-approaching deadline as he has also attracted interest from overseas.

La Liga sides Real Mallorca and Sevilla have launched enquiries over the centre-back's availability, while Premier League outfits have also been informed of his situation.

Arsenal's preference to sanction a permanent sale has resulted in Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Real Betis registering their interest in Holding as well.

But the capital club rejected a £2million offer from Besiktas last month, with the Turkish outfit looking to buy the ex-Bolton Wanderers man on the cheap after entering the final 12 months of his £40,000-per-week contract.

Arsenal summer signings Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Holding?

Bridge believes Holding may snub a move to Luton as he does not want to get involved in a potential relegation battle when the likes of Sevilla are also showing interest.

The Sky Sports reporter feels Arsenal supporters will not be disheartened if the defender moves onto pastures new in the coming days.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "He is in a similar position to Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier, who is another experienced defender. Some La Liga clubs like him and I'm surprised that more Premier League clubs haven't been in for him.

"I know there's been a report that Luton are in for him. I wonder if he feels, no disrespect to Luton, that is a bit too low for him. I know it's the Premier League, but he's wanted by Sevilla as well.

"He is a steady defender, but I'm sure Arsenal fans will think that they are at a certain quality level now and he's not at that level."

What's next for Arsenal?

Emile Smith Rowe's future is up in the air heading into the final days of the transfer window as, according to MailOnline, Arsenal have knocked back an initial approach from Chelsea.

The report suggests the Gunners do not want to sell their academy graduate, who has only been handed three minutes of action since the new campaign got underway, to a direct rival but could change their stance if an offer way above market value is submitted.

Smith Rowe still has three years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract, meaning Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position and not necessarily under pressure to cash in ahead of September 1.

The creative midfielder is being discussed by the Chelsea hierarchy after boss Mauricio Pochettino has identified strengthening his attacking options as a priority.

Although a move to Stamford Bridge may not be on the cards at this stage, it appears that Arsenal are open to cashing in as Smith Rowe has been offered to a host of unnamed Premier League clubs after a valuation was put on his head.