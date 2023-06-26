Arsenal star Thomas Partey will not be missed if he seals his Emirates Stadium exit and is replaced by West Ham United captain Declan Rice, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Gunners have failed with two bids for Rice, boss Mikel Arteta remains determined to reach an agreement over the England international.

Arsenal transfer news - Thomas Partey

According to Sky Sport Italia, Partey is open to joining Juventus after the Serie A giants have set their sights on luring him away from Arsenal.

The report suggests a three-year contract has been readied, while a deal could be struck for as little as £15.5million.

Accepting an offer of that magnitude would result in Arsenal making a significant loss after spending £45million on Partey in October 2020.

The central midfielder has also been subjected to proposals from big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs since the 2022/23 campaign reached its climax, but remaining in Europe is his priority at this stage.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are 'testing the market' and looking to discover who is interested in signing Partey.

What has Paul Brown said about Partey?

Brown believes Partey will become a forgotten figure among Arsenal supporters if he moves onto pastures new and Rice heads to the Emirates Stadium.

The journalist believes the Ghana international has failed to live up to expectations after the Gunners spent big on his services.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "If Arsenal manage to sign Declan Rice, I think everyone will forget about Thomas Partey very, very quickly.

"It has probably already been forgotten that he cost a huge transfer fee and was kind of billed as the one that would solve a lot of their defensive issues by being that anchor in the middle of the pitch.

"But, unfortunately, he's just not really been out there enough. He has had a few injuries, hasn't been terribly reliable and, when he has played, he hasn't looked terribly good. I don't think anyone will miss him if he goes, frankly."

How has Partey performed in an Arsenal shirt?

Partey has made 99 appearances for Arsenal, according to Transfermarkt, scoring five goals and contributing a further four assists along the way.

The 30-year-old played a key role in the Gunners challenging for the Premier League title last term, making 28 starts and five substitute outings.

WhoScored handed Partey an average match rating of 7.06 for his top flight performances, a figure which was only bettered by Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.

But there is no doubt that Rice will be an upgrade on the £200,000-per-week man if a deal can be struck with West Ham.

FBref data highlights that the England international averaged more blocks, interceptions and clearances - along with fewer errors - per 90 minutes than Partey during the 2022/23 campaign.