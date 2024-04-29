Highlights Arsenal are keeping tabs on Dusan Vlahovic's situation ahead of potentially offering the striker a route into the Premier League.

The Gunners are waiting to discover whether the Serbian will sign a new contract with Juventus or be put on the market when the transfer window reopens.

There is confidence that Vlahovic could be available for in the region of £55million if he refuses to pen fresh terms with the Serie A giants.

Arsenal have added Dusan Vlahovic to their list of summer transfer targets and are keeping a close eye on the Serbia international's Juventus situation as there are doubts over whether he will sign a new long-term contract with his current employers, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Gunners have shown that they have plenty of firepower by scoring more goals than any other side in the Premier League this season, boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have been putting plans in place as they look to upgrade the north Londoners' squad ahead of another title push next season.

Declan Rice became the most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's entire history when he completed a £105million switch from West Ham United last summer, but they are preparing to splash the cash once again and Vlahovic is firmly in their sights as they seek further attacking options.

Vlahovic is a name on Arsenal's list of potential recruits ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, according to GMS sources, and the Premier League title-chasers are playing the waiting game as they are keen to discover whether he will be put on the market by Juventus in the coming weeks.

Although the Serie A heavyweights are planning to hold contract talks with the striker at the end of the season, due to being set to enter the final two years of an agreement which allows him to pocket close to £215,000-per-week, it is understood that they are not in a position to offer a pay rise.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal will look to pounce if the 24-year-old fails to agree fresh terms at the Allianz Stadium as there is potential for him to be available for in the region of £55million, and they are eager to go into next season with fresh competition for Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Dusan Vlahovic's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah Dusan Vlahovic Gabriel Jesus Eddie Nketiah Shots 4.33 3.35 3.17 Shots on target 1.43 1.18 1.00 Goals 0.69 0.25 0.42 Expected goals 0.68 0.39 0.38 Assists 0.17 0.25 0.17 Statistics correct as of 29/04/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that Arsenal and London rivals Chelsea will be keeping tabs on Vlahovic's situation as there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he will commit his long-term future to Juventus, while he has been pinpointed as a cheaper alternative to other frontmen.

Dusan Vlahovic has registered six or more shots on seven occasions in Serie A this season, with his highest tally of eight coming during Juventus' 3-2 win over Frosinone in February

Sesko and Zirkzee Pinpointed as Vlahovic Alternatives

Arteta and Edu assessing options while playing waiting game

Arsenal have earmarked RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as alternative targets to Vlahovic as they could be welcomed to the Emirates Stadium for a similar fee, GMS sources have been told, highlighting that Arteta is desperate to strengthen his options in the final third of the pitch.

Although the Gunners are eager to land Vlahovic, who has been described as a 'complete No.9' by respected journalist Conor Clancy, they are being forced to be patient due to Juventus wanting to hold discussions over a new contract and it has resulted in them assessing the market in case they go down a different route.

Although Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak is a potential option for Arsenal, GMS sources understand that there is a feeling that a move for the Sweden international will depend on the price tag slapped on him during the summer transfer window as they are aware that his current employers do not want to sanction his exit.

