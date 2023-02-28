Arsenal sporting director Edu could attract fresh faces to north London by tying a key man down to a new contract, it has been claimed.

Arsenal: £57m internal deal 'would be game-changer' at the Emirates

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka signing a new contract 'would be a game-changer' at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table and the academy graduate has played a key role in the success of Mikel Arteta's side this season.

Arsenal contract news - Bukayo Saka

According to The Guardian, Saka is set to commit his long-term future to Arsenal after reaching a verbal agreement over a new contract.

The report suggests the fresh terms would see the winger remain in north London until the summer of 2028, while his intention has always been to sign on the dotted line instead of moving onto pastures new.

It is understood that the new deal will be worth £57million, making Saka one of the top earners at Arsenal, after Arteta made negotiations a priority.

The Gunners have been desperate to reach an agreement with the England international as his current contract, which sees him pocket £53,000-per-week, is due to expire in less than 18 months.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GiveMeSport that 'any club in the world' would want to sign Saka if he were to become available, while Manchester City have been particularly keen amid the uncertainty over his long-term future.

What has Dean Jones said about Saka?

Jones believes Arsenal sporting director Edu is on the verge of completing a vital piece of business by closing in on tying Saka down to fresh terms.

The respected journalist feels the 21-year-old putting pen-to-paper at the Emirates Stadium could also benefit the Gunners in the transfer market.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "I think a contract extension for him would be a game-changer for Arsenal because it would deter those top clubs that have been keeping an eye on him.

"It also showcases to other top players that Arsenal is one of the best places to be right now."

Would Saka's contract extension come as a big boost for Arsenal?

WhoScored have handed Saka a 7.43 average match rating for his Premier League performances this season, a figure only bettered by Gabriel Jesus among his teammates.

That emphasises the wide-man is a crucial cog in Arsenal's side and he has played a key role in his current employers being the top flight's second most prolific outfit this term.

Saka has found the back of the net nine times since the Premier League campaign got underway, while he has registered 18 goal contributions in all competitions.

His defensive statistics are also impressive, with Sofascore data highlighting he has been averaging 1.3 tackles per domestic outing and won 50 per cent of the ground duels he has contested.

Saka, who has been described by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville as 'everything you would want in a football player', will boost Arsenal significantly by committing his long-term future to the club.

