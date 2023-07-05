Arsenal are expected to tie Reiss Nelson down to a new contract as he is 'edging near to agreeing fresh terms' at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Jacque Talbot has told GIVEMESPORT.

After missing out on the Premier League title by a five-point deficit last season, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is currently rebuilding his squad ahead of another push for silverware.

Arsenal contract news - Reiss Nelson

According to 90min, Arsenal are set to confirm contract extensions for Nelson and central defender William Saliba this week.

The report suggests Nelson is on the verge of signing on the dotted line instead of opting to move onto pastures new.

After seeing his £60,000-per-week contract expire at the end of last month, the winger is technically no longer on Arsenal's books and has become a free agent.

Uncertainty over where Nelson's long-term future lies has led to interest coming in from various clubs, with the likes of Newcastle United holding discussions with his representatives.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Nice have also been tracking Arsenal's academy graduate, while he has snubbed a potential move to AC Milan.

Emirates Stadium insider Teamnewsandtix recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nelson left the Gunners in a sticky situation as they were unable to contact him after initially verbally agreeing to pen a new contract.

What has Jacque Talbot said about Nelson?

Talbot believes Nelson is on the cusp of returning to Arsenal's books as he is close to shaking hands over a new deal.

The respected journalist feels a number of clubs are still vying for the former England under-21 international's signature, but he is expected to put pen-to-paper in north London.

Talbot told GIVEMESPORT: "He seems to be edging near to agreeing fresh terms at Arsenal. He's technically not an Arsenal player at the moment.

"There was a report by Steve Kay at FootballTransfers about Newcastle taking a look. I imagine there will be a fair few clubs taking a look at him at this point, but I believe the expectancy is that he will end up signing the contract soon."

Would Nelson signing a new contract come as a big boost for Arsenal?

FBref statistics highlight that Nelson averaged more goals and assists per 90 minutes than Bukayo Saka last season.

Considering Saka recorded 26 goal contributions as the Gunners fell agonisingly short of the Premier League title, that is no mean feat.

It emphasises that Nelson, who has made 66 appearances in an Arsenal shirt, is capable of making a telling impact whenever he is handed an opportunity by Arteta.

Sofascore data shows that the wide-man got his name on the scoresheet every 75 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign, so it would come as a significant blow to Arsenal if he chooses to head elsewhere.

But it is likely that Nelson will be seeking more game-time as he failed to make a single Premier League start last term.

The 23-year-old, who has previously been described as 'really important' by Arteta, will hand Arsenal a major boost if he pens a new contract.