Arsenal target Declan Rice has 'had his heart set on' making a move to the Emirates Stadium for a number of months as he edges towards the West Ham United exit door, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners got their summer business underway when they completed the £65million acquisition of Kai Havertz last week, but boss Mikel Arteta is seeking further reinforcements ahead of another potential Premier League title push.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are eager to wrap up deals for Rice and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber before heading to the United States for their pre-season tour next week.

The report suggests both deals are at an advanced stage, meaning the duo will have ample time to integrate into the north Londoners' squad before the upcoming campaign gets underway.

Arsenal moved a step closer to getting Rice on board when their £105million bid was accepted by West Ham last week, having seen Manchester City pull out of the race for his signature hours earlier.

But negotiations are still being held over the payment structure as the Hammers want the entirety of the fee, which includes a guaranteed payment of £100million, to be in their accounts within 18 months.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham want to include a sell-on fee within the deal before Rice completes a move to Arsenal.

What has Michael Bridge said about Rice?

Bridge was made aware of Rice's desire to join Arsenal five months ago, while the central midfielder's stance has not altered.

Although the Sky Sports reporter believes West Ham were not impressed with the Gunners' earlier offers, he feels the switch will eventually be rubber-stamped.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I was told in February that if Declan Rice was leaving West Ham this summer, he was going to Arsenal. He wanted to go to Arsenal.

"I feel that West Ham were frustrated with Arsenal's first few offers. Perhaps there was disappointment knowing that the player had his heart set on going to Arsenal. Of course, I'm sure Arsenal fans were very worried when Manchester City came in as well."

What will Rice add to Arsenal's midfield?

Rice will make Arsenal more defensively resolute as, according to FBref, he averaged more blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than current Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka last season.

The 24-year-old has made 204 appearances in the Premier League, which will be an attraction for Arteta as he will not need time to adjust to the rigours of the competition.

WhoScored handed Rice an average match rating of 7.01 for his top flight displays last term, which is a better figure than any of his West Ham teammates, so he is a consistently high performer.

The England international also has leadership qualities, having worn the captain's armband for the vast majority of the Hammers' fixtures during the 2022/23 campaign.

Rice, who pockets £60,000-per-week at West Ham, will undoubtedly make Arsenal a stronger force when he signs on the dotted line.