Arsenal remain optimistic of being able to tempt West Ham United into selling Declan Rice as their prised asset is 'sold' on a move to the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are looking to tie up a deal ahead of a potential bidding war ensuing.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Times, Arsenal have been told that they will have to pay £100million after their first Rice offer was rejected by West Ham.

The report suggests the Gunners failed with their first formal bid, believed to be worth £80million plus £10million in add-ons, and are facing competition from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City for the England international's signature.

It is understood that a second suitor is set to test West Ham's resolve with a proposal within the next 24 hours, while Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in Rice.

Arsenal's opening gambit left the east Londoners' hierarchy unimpressed as it contained a number of clauses, but further communication is expected ahead of an offer being anticipated from Manchester City.

Despite West Ham's snub, Arteta and Edu are refusing to rest on their laurels as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a second bid is likely to follow imminently.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs understands that Rice's stance has remained unchanged despite Arsenal's setback, and he still has his heart set on completing a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

But the respected journalist believes the 24-year-old's dream move will only become a reality if the Gunners put an offer on the table which matches West Ham's demands.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm told that Rice is still sold on Arsenal. Therefore, there remains optimism within Arsenal that they can strike a deal with West Ham United.

"But they're going to have to improve the guaranteed fee, and they're going to have to work out a structure that has more gettable add-ons."

Should Arsenal meet West Ham's demands?

It is abundantly clear that Rice is up for grabs as West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan, during an interview with talkSPORT, has admitted the central midfielder has already made his final appearance for the club.

The Hammers' skipper is set to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract and, although the east Londoners have an option to extend the agreement by another year, they are likely to secure a higher fee by cashing in now.

But the possibility of triggering an extension means West Ham do not need to lower their demands for Rice, who found the back of the net five times and contributed a further four assists during the 2022/23 campaign.

Sofascore data highlights that he won four ground duels, completed three clearances and made as many tackles during the Hammers' Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina last week, emphasising his importance in the middle of the park.

Rice would clearly improve Arsenal's squad and, to avoid a potential bidding war, they would be better off matching his price tag.