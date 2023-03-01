Arsenal are set to be embroiled in a transfer saga when the summer window opens for business, it has been claimed.

Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit of Declan Rice as the West Ham United star is 'interested in a move' to the Emirates Stadium, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

Although the Gunners are flying high at the top of the Premier League, boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are already putting plans in place ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are in pole position to land Rice after entering sustained discussions with his representatives over a potential move.

The report suggests the north Londoners are attempting to steal a march on their rivals by reaching an agreement ahead of the season's climax, with a long-term contract worth £200,000-per-week in the offing.

It is understood that Arsenal are growing in confidence that they will persuade West Ham into selling Rice for close to £80million.

But Manchester United are refusing to give up on attempting to win the race for the England international and they believe they can convince the Hammers' captain to move to Old Trafford despite his wishes to remain in the capital.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GiveMeSport that Arsenal 'will have to smash a few records' in order to acquire Rice's services.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Rice?

O'Rourke understands that Arteta is a huge admirer of Rice, who is open to completing a switch to Arsenal when the transfer window reopens.

The journalist is in no doubt that the Gunners will attempt to get a deal over the line and be heavily involved in a tussle for the central midfielder's signature.

O'Rourke told GiveMeSport: "Ideally, I think they would like to sign Declan Rice. They see him as a great fit for their squad and Mikel Arteta is a big fan of him.

"Declan Rice is interested in a move to Arsenal as well, so it suits all parties if a deal can be agreed.

"It will probably be a transfer saga in the summer, with West Ham trying to get as much money as they can for Declan Rice, but Arsenal will be right in there for the England midfielder."

Would Rice be an exciting signing for Arsenal?

According to FBref, Rice has averaged more assists, shots, blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than Jorginho this season.

Considering the Italy international has played a key role in Arsenal remaining in the hunt for the Premier League title since his £12million switch from Chelsea in January, that highlights just how much of an impact the West Ham talisman could make in the middle of the park.

Sofascore handed Rice an 8.2 match rating when he was pivotal in his current employers' 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend, bagging a goal, completing four key passes and winning three aerial duels.

The performance epitomised why Arteta is so keen on the 24-year-old, who wants to leave West Ham in pursuit of Champions League action and silverware.

Rice has made 191 appearances in the Premier League and Arsenal should do all they can to strike a deal in the summer.

