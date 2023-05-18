Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is on his way 'out the door' and could be joined by Cedric Soares in heading for the Emirates Stadium exit, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are already working on plans for the fast-approaching summer transfer window, with Granit Xhaka also nearing a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal transfer news - Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are set to pocket £6million when Mari's loan switch to Italian side Monza is made permanent.

The report suggests the Serie A side are now obligated to turn the move into a long-term agreement after successfully staving off relegation and the central defender made a pre-agreed number of outings.

It means that Mari, whose £85,000-per-week contract was due to expire in the summer of 2024, has already made his final appearance in an Arsenal shirt.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Soares is among a host of stars who will be put up for sale as Arteta attempts to recoup some cash ahead of a spending spree.

The 31-year-old is currently on loan with Premier League rivals Fulham, having agreed a deal during the final hours of the January window.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mari and Soares?

Jacobs understands that Mari is already on his way out of Arsenal, but he believes Soares could be another outcast to leave north London in the coming months.

The journalist feels the Portugal international has failed to impress during his loan spell at Fulham and Arteta will deem him surplus to requirements.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "We know that Pablo Mari has already agreed to join Monza on a permanent move, so he's out the door.

"Cedric Soares is an interesting one because, of course, he was signed by Fulham and has actually struggled under Marco Silva.

"Ironically, his presence at Arsenal during the injury crisis might have been quite helpful, but I think that he's one that can go as well."

How have Mari and Soares performed for Arsenal?

Arsenal forked out £12million to sign Mari from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2020, according to Sky Sports, but he failed to make himself one of the first names on the team-sheet.

In fact, the 29-year-old has been restricted to just 22 appearances for the capital club, with one goal coming along the way.

Soares also arrived at the Emirates Stadium close to three-and-a-half years ago, initially on loan, but he has been unable to make the right-back position his own.

The former Southampton man has been handed 59 outings at Arsenal and it may be the right time to part ways in the summer.