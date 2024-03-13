Highlights Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is likely to depart the Emirates Stadium at the end of the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Newcastle United and Chelsea have taken an interest in the stopper.

The 25-year-old has demonstrated a 'professional' and 'supportive' attitude despite being dropped in favour of David Raya.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's departure from the Emirates Stadium is 'almost a guarantee' ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Gunners stopper found himself demoted to the bench during the 2023/24 season following the signing of Brentford's David Raya on loan with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta is looking to build a side that can compete for the Premier League title and delve into the latter stages of the Champions League. Ramsdale may find chances of regular football better served away from Arsenal as we head towards the summer market.

Ramsdale generating Premier League interest

The goalkeeper will look to secure a move away from the Emirates

According to GMS sources, Aaron Ramsdale's departure from Arsenal is 'almost a guarantee' at the end of the 2023/24 season. After being relegated to second choice, the stopper could seek regular minutes elsewhere and is keen to remain in the Premier League.

The Telegraph has reported that the north London outfit are eyeing a deal for Columbus Crew and United States goalkeeper Patrick Schulte as they assess potential replacements for their current backup stopper. Ramsdale won't be short of offers, and is generating attention from England's top-flight. Our sources indicate that Newcastle's interest in the 25-year-old is 'genuine.' Ramsdale's arrival would likely bring the future of Magpies No. 1 Nick Pope into question, who is currently sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also weighing up the idea of signing Ramsdale. Mauricio Pochettino is currently opting for Dorde Petrovic as his number one option between the sticks, but can't guarantee his status as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale ranks in the top 9% of goalkeepers in Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for percentage of crosses stopped per 90 minutes (9.4%).

Ramsdale, reportedly valued at £50m, is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the March international break this week, but his lack of playing time means he faces an anxious wait to be included in the Three Lions squad that will travel to Germany for EURO 2024 this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th March) that Arsenal could 'begrudgingly' sell Ramsdale this summer. However, the Gunners aren't expected to be difficult with the former Sheffield United goalkeeper and understand why he wants to move on, given his ability doesn't match up with that of a Premier League No. 2.

Aaron Ramsdale vs David Raya Aaron Ramsdale (2022/23 Premier League) David Raya (2023/24 Premier League) Appearances 38 22 Minutes 3420 1980 Goals conceded 43 19 Clean sheets 14 9 Yellow cards 1 0

Ramsdale's future under the spotlight after Raya heroics

The England international has impressed staff with his positive attitude

David Raya's two saves in Arsenal's Champions League last-16 penalty shootout victory over FC Porto have once again pushed Ramsdale's future into the spotlight. The Gunners acquired Raya's services last summer from Brentford and are set to make his loan move permanent.

Despite the significant blow to his hopes of regular Premier League football this term, GMS sources have established that Ramsdale has impressed Arsenal officials with how 'professional' and 'supportive' he has been throughout the 2023/24 season. The four-cap England international was seen mobbing Raya in the celebrations after the shootout victory, demonstrating his positive impact on the team, even from the sidelines.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 13-03-24.