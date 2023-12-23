Highlights Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the fast-approaching January transfer window.

Respected journalist Paul Brown believes Ramsdale would be taking a risk if he chooses to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order since Gunners boss Mikel Arteta decided to sign David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford, which includes the option of being made permanent for £27million, during the early stages of the campaign.

A lack of game time has led to Ramsdale admitting that he is fearful of missing out on a place in Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate's squad for the fast-approaching Euro 2024, resulting in speculation over whether an Arsenal departure could be on the cards.

Gunners preparing to block Ramsdale exit

Arsenal are poised to block a potential January exit for Ramsdale, according to Football Insider, despite the out-of-favour shot-stopper being left frustrated by playing second-fiddle to summer arrival Raya for the majority of the season.

The report suggests Arteta is keen to hold onto the 25-year-old, who has been limited to just 450 minutes of Premier League action this term, as he is eager to have two top-class options between the sticks as his side chases the title.

Aaron Ramsdale's season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 37 5 62 0 0 2020/21 38 5 63 1 0 2021/22 34 12 39 1 0 2022/23 38 14 43 1 0 2023/24 5 2 4 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/12/2023

Although it initially emerged that Chelsea are mulling over whether to step up their interest in Ramsdale after Robert Sanchez has been forced onto the sidelines with a knee injury, it appears that a mid-season move to Stamford Bridge is not on the cards at this stage.

That is because he is not on Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino's shortlist of targets as he gears up for the January transfer window, with him having faith that second-choice goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is capable of rising to the challenge.

Although Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to acquire Ramsdale on loan for the remainder of the campaign as they prepare to sanction Jose Sa's departure, it is understood that he is open to joining Newcastle United after Nick Pope has moved onto the treatment table for up to four months due to a shoulder injury.

But it will be difficult for any of the former Bournemouth man's suitors to negotiate a deal in the coming weeks as Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his £120,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners are desperate to retain Ramsdale's services as they feel he is a leading member of the changing room despite being starved of regular game time.

Brown believes Ramsdale would be taking a major gamble which could jeopardise his career if he chooses to move onto pastures new despite struggling to battle his way into the forefront of Arteta's plans for the remainder of the season.

Although the reputable journalist feels the custodian - who has been on Arsenal's books since sealing a £30million switch from Sheffield United two years ago - will need to put pressure on his current employers to accept a bid if he wants to leave the Emirates Stadium, there have been no signs that he is willing to rock the boat at this stage.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he would be taking quite a big risk if he jumped ship. To do so, I think he'd have to really try and force the issue with Arsenal because they're not, at this point in time, considering letting him go. "I think it would come down to just how unhappy he is with not being the No.1 there at the moment. I guess we're in a kind of watch this space situation with him. "But I don't get the sense at the moment that he has decided yet whether he wants to rock the boat and has to get out or he is willing to bide his time. Until he has decided, we won't know what the future holds for him."

Arsenal in pole position for Toney

Arsenal have moved ahead of London rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney next month, according to the Independent, although they are facing further competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

The report suggests the Gunners feel the one-cap England international - who has scored 68 goals in 124 appearances for Thomas Frank's side - could be the difference as they look to end their wait for the Premier League crown, while his current employers are willing to do business.

Toney is in line to return from an eight-month ban for breaching betting guidelines midway through January, resulting in Arsenal and other suitors viewing the fast-approaching winter window as an ideal opportunity to pounce.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT it is likely that the 27-year-old would choose to join Arteta's title-chasers instead of Chelsea due to Champions League football being on offer and an established vision being in place.

But Arsenal may have to come close to breaking their record outlay for a second time in quick succession if they want to get a deal over the line as it is understood that Brentford have slapped a £100million price tag on Toney.