Highlights Arsenal are keen to keep Aaron Ramsdale out of his suitors' clutches during the January transfer window.

The England international is increasingly concerned that his lack of action could hinder his chances of heading to Euro 2024.

Ramsdale has found himself playing second-fiddle to David Raya following the Spaniard's arrival from Brentford.

Arsenal will do 'everything possible' to keep Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the season, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether the out-of-favour goalkeeper could 'throw his toys out of the pram' if Mikel Arteta blocks a January move.

Having seen David Raya usurp him at the top of the Gunners' pecking order since his loan move from Brentford, which could be made permanent for £27million next summer, Ramsdale is at serious risk of failing to make another appearance until the turn of the year.

That is because Arsenal were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham United earlier this week, and the England international has failed to make an appearance in any other competition since September 3.

Ramsdale may seek January move amid frustrations

Ramsdale could ask to leave Arsenal when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to TEAMtalk, after becoming increasingly concerned that his lack of game time may result in missing out on featuring at Euro 2024.

The report suggests the Gunners would prefer to sell the 25-year-old, who was only handed a 4/10 match rating by Goal as he was forced to pick the ball out of his own net three times against West Ham on Wednesday, but a short-term loan could also be negotiated if it is right for all parties.

It is understood that Arsenal are more inclined to only sanction Ramsdale's exit next summer despite making it clear that he is unhappy after being made to play second-fiddle to Raya and wanting to keep his career on track during a crucial stage in his development.

Aaron Ramsdale's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Arsenal 85 31 95 Sheffield United 46 8 72 Bournemouth 37 5 62 AFC Wimbledon 23 7 31 Chesterfield 19 2 33 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that being restricted to opportunities in cup competitions may not be enough to satisfy the former Bournemouth custodian as he aims to put pressure on England No.1 Jordan Pickford.

Ramsdale's lack of regular game time has resulted in the likes of reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and London rivals Chelsea monitoring his situation, but Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position due to committing his long-term future to the north Londoners by penning fresh terms earlier this year.

Having doubled his salary to £120,000-per-week by signing on the dotted line, Arsenal are expected to slap a healthy price tag on Ramsdale.

Although Jacobs is expecting suitors to be discussing whether to test Arsenal's resolve during the fast-approaching January transfer window, he understands the Gunners are desperate to retain Ramsdale's services for the remainder of the campaign.

The respected journalist has also tipped the ex-Sheffield United man, who headed to the Emirates Stadium in a £30million deal two years ago, to opt against kicking up a stink if he fails to secure a mid-season move.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Even though we'll hear a lot of rumours and there will be clubs internally discussing Ramsdale, don't be surprised if - in January - Arsenal do everything possible to keep him at least until the end of the season. "Don't be surprised if Ramsdale remains a model professional and doesn't throw his toys out of the pram because that's the kind of character he is. "It's unfortunate for Ramsdale, but Arsenal still really value him for many of the qualities that he is bringing, even when he's not playing. If Arsenal have their way, they would still like to keep him at least until the summer."

Arsenal set sights on signing £100m star

Arsenal are preparing to battle it out with London rivals Chelsea for the signing of Ivan Toney, according to the Evening Standard, after Brentford have decided they are willing to cash in when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Although the report suggests the Bees are seeking £80million for the striker, who is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching betting regulations, it is possible that the Gunners will need to surpass that figure if they want to come out on top in the hunt for his signature.

That is because Brentford are willing to hold onto Toney until the end of the season if his admirers are not willing to meet their demands, with £100million understood to be the amount they would not contemplate turning down.

But keeping the one-cap England international on their books could be risky from the Bees' point of view as he is due to enter the final 12 months of his £20,000-per-week contract next summer, meaning his value will have decreased significantly by that stage.

Arsenal could use that to their advantage as they look to lure Toney, who has scored 32 goals over the course of his Premier League career, to the Emirates Stadium.

Reputable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that an Arsenal bid for the 27-year-old cannot be ruled out when he returns from his suspension midway through January.