Chelsea and Newcastle United are considering whether to launch a bid after the England international has struggled for regular game time since David Raya's arrival.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes there is a strong possibility of Ramsdale failing to enjoy another Arsenal outing ahead of his expected departure.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale will not have a 'shortage of offers' ahead of his expected Emirates Stadium departure in the summer, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the goalkeeper may have already made his final appearance for the Gunners.

The north Londoners made the decision to sign fellow shot-stopper David Raya on an initial loan from Brentford in August, which includes an option to make the deal permanent for £27million, and the Spain international has moved into the forefront of boss Mikel Arteta's plans.

That has come at Ramsdale's expense, with him being restricted to just 90 minutes of Premier League action since November 25, and it has resulted in there being serious doubts over whether Ramsdale has a long-term future at Arsenal as the reopening of the transfer window draws closer.

Chelsea and Newcastle Contemplating Summer Move for Ramsdale

Chelsea and Newcastle United are monitoring Ramsdale's situation ahead of the summer, according to The Sun, and the Premier League rivals are weighing up whether to test Arsenal's resolve with a formal offer after taking note of Raya nailing down the goalkeeping starting berth in the Premier League and continental action.

The report suggests that there could be more top flight sides keeping tabs on the England international, who has received a call-up to the Three Lions' squad for this month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium despite struggling to secure regular game time, as there is an expectation that he will embark on a fresh challenge in the coming months.

Chelsea and Newcastle are long-term admirers of Ramsdale, with their respective pursuits beginning ahead of the turn of the year, but they were aware that it would be difficult to prise him away from Arsenal midway through the season even though Raya's impressive performances have left their target with a watching brief for large spells of the season.

Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to David Raya this season Aaron Ramsdale David Raya Pass completion percentage 69.7 76.1 Save percentage 64.3 64.7 Clean sheet percentage 33.3 40.9 Errors 0.33 0.18 Penalty save percentage 0.00 50.0 Statistics correct as of 18/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Ramsdale is almost guaranteed to move onto pastures new ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with Newcastle having a genuine interest and Chelsea chief Mauricio Pochettino unsure whether Djordje Petrovic is capable of being the long-term first-choice option between the sticks.

It is understood that Arsenal have slapped a £50million price tag on the 25-year-old, having hoped that the lucrative demands would fend off suitors during the winter window, but they will be prepared to undergo discussions with admirers if he pushes for an exit and a suitable offer is tabled.

The Premier League title-chasers are in a strong negotiating position as Ramsdale only committed his long-term future to the club in May, and the £120,000-per-week agreement is due to keep him at the Emirates Stadium for another two years unless a summer bid is accepted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale has only made nine saves since the Premier League campaign got underway, while he has conceded five goals along the way

Dharmesh Sheth - Ramsdale Will Not Struggle to Find Fresh Challenge

Sheth is confident that Ramsdale will be the subject of widespread interest if it becomes clear that he is on course to leave Arsenal in the summer, having been demoted to Arteta's second-choice custodian, while it appears that he does not have a long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sky Sports reporter believes that the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth man, who has been on the Gunners' books since completing a £30million switch in August 2021, may have already made his final appearance for the north Londoners due to Raya being set to remain one of the first names on the team sheet during the last weeks of the season.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is clear that David Raya is the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal. They are going to exercise the option to buy David Raya, and they will have to go into the market to bring in another back-up goalkeeper. "You would then expect Aaron Ramsdale to leave the club, and there will not be a shortage of offers. There are going to be a lot of clubs who will be in the market for a goalkeeper, so I don't think that he will struggle finding a club. It's just a case of his long-term future not being at Arsenal. "He could well have played his last game for Arsenal. Barring injuries and suspensions, you can't see a situation where David Raya is not going to start every single game, given the importance it looks like every single game is going to have."

Nelson Courted by Brighton Amid Struggles for Regular Action

Reiss Nelson could be offered a route out of Arsenal during the summer as Brighton & Hove Albion are keeping tabs on his situation, according to Football Insider, and Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi is confident that he would shine in a similiar inverted-winger role to Kaoru Mitoma if he heads to the Amex Stadium.

The report suggests that the Gunners are hopeful of being able to secure a fee in the region of £30million for their academy graduate, who has been limited to just 180 minutes of Premier League action this season and is still waiting for his first start in the competition thanks to Bukayo Saka making the right-wing position his own.

It is understood that Arsenal were willing to sanction Nelson's loan exit during the winter window, having attracted interest from Premier League sides and top European clubs looking to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign, but he ended up remaining at the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that joining Wolverhampton Wanderers would have been 'perfect' for the 24-year-old after the Midlands outfit were among the sides to consider a move during the early stages of 2024, although a bid was not lodged ahead of the deadline.

