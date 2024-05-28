Highlights Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale is on course to trigger a significant number of departures when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

The England international is keen to move onto pastures new after falling behind David Raya in the pecking order for a regular starting berth.

Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Eddie Nketiah are also among those on the chopping block as preparations are made for next season.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is in line to lead up to 12 teammates in quitting the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window reopens for business in the coming weeks after becoming frustrated by a lack of game time under boss Mikel Arteta, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners came within touching distance of ending their wait for a Premier League title, only for Manchester City to make history and become the first side to clinch the English top flight crown in four consecutive seasons as their final day victory over West Ham United resulted in the north Londoners' efforts being in vain.

But Arteta, who was not afraid to splash the cash last summer as Declan Rice became the most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's history thanks to completing a £105million switch, is locked in discussions with sporting director Edu about potential incomings and outgoings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ramsdale Eager to Seal Move After Extensive Spells on Bench

England international has fallen behind Raya in race to become first-choice

Ramsdale is desperate to secure regular first-team action after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal, according to GMS sources, and the goalkeeper's potential departure is in danger of triggering a mass exodus which could see the number of exits break into double figures ahead of next term.

The England international was limited to just 990 minutes of game time throughout the campaign as Arteta decided to land David Raya on an initial loan from domestic rivals Brentford, and it has become clear that he will continue playing second-fiddle to his teammate if he remains in his current surroundings as the deal is set to be made permanent.

Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to David Raya Aaron Ramsdale David Raya Save percentage 64.3 68.1 Clean sheet percentage 33.3 50.0 Shots on target against 2.33 2.16 Saves 1.50 1.41 Goals against 0.83 0.75 Statistics correct as of 28/05/2024

Although Newcastle United has been mooted as a potential landing spot for Ramsdale, Arsenal's demands have put a move to St James' Park in jeopardy as the Magpies have deemed his £30million price tag to be too high and it has resulted in head coach Eddie Howe moving onto alternative targets.

The Gunners are in a strong negotiating position heading into the summer as the 26-year-old still has two years remaining on his £120,000-per-week contract, but GMS sources have been informed that he is still eager to embark on a fresh challenge where he is given first-team assurances.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that Arsenal have shown an interest in handing Wojciech Szczesny a route back to the Emirates Stadium, and the Juventus shot-stopper's arrival could open the door for Ramsdale to move onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale made nine saves during the Premier League season, allowing him to keep two clean sheets, but he was also guilty of conceding five goals along the way

Smith Rowe and Partey Among Those Arteta is Willing to Sell

North Londoners are eager to upgrade their squad

GMS sources understand that Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Cedric Soares, Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Kieran Tierney and Albert Sambi Lokonga are also on the chopping block after Arteta has set his sights on upgrading his squad in a bid to end Manchester City's era of dominance.

Mohamed Elneny has already confirmed that he has appeared in a Gunners shirt for the final time, with him due to walk away from the capital when his contract expires at the end of next month, while Marquinhos could also join Brazilian heavyweights Fluminense on a permanent basis.

Related Exclusive: How Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will vote at meeting to scrap VAR How Premier League clubs will vote on the resolution to stop using Video Assistant Referee technology next season at June's AGM meeting.

Although GMS sources have been told that Gabriel Jesus could be a big-name outgoing, having been on Arsenal's books since sealing a £45million switch from Manchester City close to two years ago, there is a feeling that Arteta would like to keep him among his options heading into next season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore