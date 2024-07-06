Highlights Arsenal are locked in negotiations with Bologna after setting their sights on rubber-stamping a deal for Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italy international has already made it clear that he wants to join the Gunners and has wasted no time in agreeing personal terms.

Calafiori's move to the Emirates Stadium is being held up as Arsenal are in discussions with his current employers over the structure of the deal.

Arsenal are making progress in their attempts to lure Riccardo Calafiori to the Emirates Stadium as they have reached an agreement over personal terms and the north Londoners are 'in constant contact' with Bologna as they aim to tie up a deal in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Although the Gunners shattered their club-record transfer fee when they forked out £105million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United 12 months ago, boss Mikel Arteta has resisted the temptation to splash the cash during the early stages of the summer window after falling agonisingly short of the Premier League title.

A permament deal worth £27million has been wrapped up for goalkeeper David Raya, and Arsenal have been scouring the market for reinforcements as they look to bounce back and ensure they end their wait for a top flight crown during the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

Gunners and Bologna Aiming to Conclude Calafiori Negotiations

Italy international on course for modest salary

Transfer expert Romano has taken to his YouTube channel to confirm that Arsenal are edging towards making Calafiori their latest arrival, but Bologna are seeking a fee in the region of £43million after contract details have emerged following successful negotiations over personal terms ahead of a potential switch to north London.

The Italy international played a crucial role in his current employers qualifying for the upcoming season's Champions League, having made 30 Serie A appearances during the 2023/24 campaign and racked up seven goal contributions along the way, and Romano said:

"Arsenal are advancing on the deal for Riccardo Calafiori. Arsenal have an agreement with Riccardo Calafiori. The salary will be around €4million net per season, so it's not a huge salary. "Now, Arsenal are working on the deal with Bologna. The package with Bologna has to be something around €50million. They are still discussing the structure of the add-ons and the deal, but Arsenal and Bologna are in constant contact to make the Riccardo Calafiori deal happen."

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are on course to pursue a deal for Calafiori in the coming days as they have an interest in the central defender, who could provide the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba with competition for a regular starting berth.

Riccardo Calafiori's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba Riccardo Calafiori Gabriel Magalhaes William Saliba Percentage of aerial duels won 71.4 55.4 59.5 Ball recoveries 7.46 4.02 5.61 Interceptions 1.94 0.92 0.76 Tackles 1.81 1.42 1.08 Blocks 1.46 1.30 0.84 Statistics correct as of 06/07/2024

In a boost for the Gunners, Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has conceded that lucrative offers will be considered despite the Serie A outfit's determination to keep the 22-year-old at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, while he is likely to head overseas instead of joining admirers Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori averaged two interceptions per outing at Euro 2024, which was a higher figure than all of his Italy teammates at the tournament

North Londoners Not Fearful of Chelsea Hijacking Calafiori Move

Central defender eager to head to Emirates Stadium

Although Arsenal are not the only interested party, Romano has revealed that they remain the frontrunners to strike a deal with Bologna as Calafiori has decided he wants to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium, alleviating fears that Premier League rivals Chelsea could hijack the move as they go in search of further fresh faces during the early stages of Enzo Maresca's reign.

The Italian journalist said:

"Chelsea never presented an official bid for Riccardo Calafiori. Also, Riccardo Calafiori gave his green-light to Arsenal. "Riccardo Calafiori was never in touch with Chelsea to tell them 'I want to come' or maybe Chelsea to make a proposal to the player. "Chelsea's strategy was to start on the club side before understanding the situation of Calafiori. But Calafiori already said yes to Arsenal, and Arsenal are already in advanced talks with Bologna."

Arsenal may look to up the ante in their pursuit as Calafiori's hopes of winning Euro 2024 came to an end thanks to Italy's elimination at the hands of Switzerland last weekend, meaning his tournament came to a premature end after making three appearances for the Azzurri and he can concentrate on putting an end to speculation over his future.

