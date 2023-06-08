Arsenal are set to tie Reiss Nelson down to a new contract after reaching an 'agreement in principle' at the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have handed Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale long-term deal extensions in recent weeks, but boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu have also been holding negotiations with Gunners academy graduate Nelson.

Arsenal transfer news - Reiss Nelson

According to MailOnline, Nelson is expected to commit his long-term future to Arsenal after a breakthrough in contract negotiations has been reached.

The report suggests the new deal will see him clinch a significant pay rise, with his £60,000-per-week agreement due to expire at the end of the month, and will be valid for an initial four years.

It comes after Nelson rejected two contract offers which were put on the table by Arsenal, leading to interest from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Nice.

West Ham United, Fulham and AC Milan have also been keeping tabs on the winger's situation while there has been uncertainty over his future.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nelson wants to stay with his boyhood club despite catching the eye of several sides.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Nelson?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal have been rushing to reach an agreement with Nelson as they have been desperate to stop him leaving as a free agent in a matter of weeks.

The respected journalist is aware that the 23-year-old is set to sign on the dotted line unless there are any late complications.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Of course, his existing deal expires at the end of the month, when he would be available on a free transfer.

"There has been urgency on Arsenal's part, but I think the parties have what can be termed an agreement in principle. Barring any last minute hitches, it's understood that Nelson will now sign a new deal."

Does Nelson deserve a new contract?

It will be difficult for Nelson to become Arsenal's first-choice right-winger as, according to Transfermarkt, Saka recorded 26 goal contributions during the 2022/23 campaign.

But there is no doubt that the former Feyenoord loanee, who was limited to five starts, is a more than capable back-up option.

In fact, FBref data shows that Nelson averaged more goals and assists per 90 minutes than Saka ahead of the season reaching its conclusion last month.

The ex-England under-21 international has found the back of the net seven times in an Arsenal shirt, further emphasising that he is a menace in the final third of the pitch.

Sofascore data highlights that Nelson got his name on the scoresheet every 75 minutes during the recently-finished Premier League campaign, so the Gunners should tie him down to fresh terms.