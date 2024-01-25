Highlights Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are mulling over whether to make a move for Newcastle United frontman Callum Wilson.

The Magpies are open to selling the England international for £18million after turning down a loan offer from Atletico Madrid.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes one of Wilson's Premier League suitors will lodge a formal offer ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs to have been 'alerted' by Callum Wilson coming onto the market ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Newcastle United star completing a mid-season switch to the Emirates Stadium is 'one to watch'.

Although the Gunners were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Declan Rice becoming their club-record signing thanks to sealing a £105million move from West Ham United, boss Mikel Arteta is still searching for his first acquisition of 2024.

Changes are being made behind the scenes, with Richard Garlick preparing to take over as managing director after chief executive Vinai Venkatesham walks away from the north Londoners at the end of the season, but time is running out for Arsenal to draft in reinforcements on the pitch.

Gunners involved in race to land Wilson

Newcastle are open to the prospect of selling Wilson for £18million ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, according to the Evening Standard, leading to Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United being put on red alert.

The report suggests that the Magpies are willing to cash in on the England international, who has found the back of the net 46 times during his spell on Tyneside, as they need to raise funds to ensure they stay in line with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules after spending close to £400million since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund led a takeover of the club in October 2021.

Although Arteta has played down the chances of Arsenal signing a striker ahead of the February 1 deadline, Wilson's availability at a cut-price fee has caught the Spanish tactician's attention, and statistics highlight that he has been more reliable in front of goal than Gabriel Jesus this season.

Callum Wilson's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Gabriel Jesus in the Premier League this season Callum Wilson Gabriel Jesus Goals 0.86 0.27 Shots 3.58 3.10 Shots on target 1.85 1.24 Shots on target percentage 51.7 40.0 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 25/1/2024

But the Gunners will need to move quickly if they want to fight off stiff competition for the 31-year-old as it is understood that Chelsea are seriously considering whether to meet Newcastle's demands after gaining admiration from head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid have also been keen to land Wilson, but failed with a loan offer earlier this month, highlighting that the Magpies are only prepared to do business if their expectations are met by one of his suitors in the coming days.

Arsenal could take advantage of the fact that the former Bournemouth frontman has entered the final 18 months of his £46,000-per-week contract at St James' Park, with Newcastle being aware that his value will continue decreasing as he nears the expiry of his agreement.

Ben Jacobs - Arsenal can afford to meet Wilson's salary demands

Although Jacobs understands that Arsenal have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in pursuing Wilson in the final days of the winter window, he is aware that Newcastle's resolve has not been tested by any bids from the trio at this stage.

The respected journalist believes the Gunners are ahead of Atletico Madrid in the hunt for the marksman, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Magpies chief Eddie Howe, as they will have no issues when it comes to meeting his salary expectations.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all alerted to this situation. Wilson might provide a relatively cheap and experienced striker option with proven Premier League quality. "Nobody has made a bid yet, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if a Premier League club tries their luck. We know that Atletico Madrid have been interested in Wilson during this window, but they were put off by the wages, which were not feasible at their end. "The wages would not be a problem for Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United, so it is one to watch."

Arteta monitoring Simons ahead of possible summer swoop

Arsenal have identified Xavi Simons as a potential summer target, according to FootballTransfers, but they will only make their move for the RB Leipzig loanee if they fail to tempt Wolverhampton Wanderers into selling Pedro Neto.

The report suggests that the winger - who has racked up 16 goal contributions in 27 appearances this season - is open to leaving parent club Paris Saint-Germain, and it has led to the Gunners keeping tabs on his situation.

It is not the first time that Arsenal have been linked with Simons as reputable reporter Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that they were offered the chance to acquire the Dutchman ahead of the campaign getting underway, only for them to focus on other targets and PSG pounced before sending him on loan to Leipzig to build experience.

The 22-year-old shone during his time in his homeland with PSV Eindhoven, finding the back of the net 22 times and registering a further 12 assists for his teammates over the course of 48 outings, and he has continued causing problems for defenders since heading to the Bundesliga.