Arsenal could succeed in tempting Alexander Isak to make the move to the Emirates Stadium during the January transfer window thanks to being able to offer Champions League action and Newcastle United putting off fresh contract discussions, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Edu is currently serving a six-month period of gardening leave after resigning as the Gunners' sporting director last month, but the north Londoners are continuing to put recruitment plans in place as boss Mikel Arteta is keen to get his side's Premier League title challenge back on track.

The Spanish tactician was given the opportunity to splash the cash during the summer, with Riccardo Calafiori being the most expensive arrival following the completion of a £42million switch from Bologna, but he is contemplating an approach for Isak after seeing his side fail to register a top flight win since overcoming Southampton on October 5.

Gunners Continue Monitoring Isak's Situation

Sweden international eager to compete in Champions League

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Isak's situation in case an opportunity arises to strike a mid-season deal after Newcastle have been unable to tie him down to a new contract, according to GMS sources, and they have been given renewed optimism that he would be interested in joining.

The frontman has been on the Magpies' books since rubber-stamping a £63million switch from Real Sociedad in August 2022, which resulted in him becoming the Tyneside giants' club-record acquisition, but falling short of penning fresh terms has left his long-term future up in the air as the winter transfer window edges closer.

GMS sources have been informed by those close to Isak that he is putting ambition before money when it comes to deciding whether to stay at Newcastle, and Arsenal's ability to offer Champions League action and a potential pay hike to in the region of £200,000-per-week could be enough to turn his head if they lodge a proposal.

Although the Sweden international could be swayed in his decision-making by Arteta's pursuit, his current employers remain in a strong negotiating position ahead of possible offers as he still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £120,000 every seven days.

Isak has pinpointed competing in European football in the next two seasons as the most important aspect when it comes to deciding whether to embark on a fresh challenge, GMS sources have learned, and that has resulted in an Arsenal move being an attractive prospect as his preference is to be involved in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak found the back of the net every 87 minutes in Sweden's Nations League campaign, thanks to getting his name on the scoresheet four times

Newcastle Delaying Fresh Isak Contract Talks

Arteta needs to make final decision on attempting to sign striker

Although Arsenal have not made a final call to attempt to sign a new striker in January, GMS sources have been told that Newcastle have risked Isak being lured away as they have delayed holding fresh contract discussions and there is a strong feeling that they cannot reward him with a significant pay increase.

The 25-year-old is currently earning £40,000-per-week less than the Magpies' current highest earner, Bruno Guimaraes, while the likes of Anthony Gordon, Joelinton and Lloyd Kelly are also on more lucrative deals despite him being among the first names on the team sheet and a constant goal threat.

Newcastle's hierarchy and head coach Eddie Howe do not want to sell Isak, who does not have a release clause written into his agreement, but GMS sources understand that they are already considering signing another centre forward due to fears of Arsenal or another interested party luring him away.

The Magpies valued the former Borussia Dortmund man at £120million during the summer and, although it is expected to be a quiet transfer window in January for top clubs, those in recruitment circles believe it could all change if reigning Premier League champions Manchester City become active.

GMS sources recently revealed that Newcastle have not given up hope of keeping Isak on board despite the impasse over a fresh contract fuelling speculation that he will consider a future elsewhere, but Arsenal are monitoring his situation as preparations are made for the second half of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 22/11/2024