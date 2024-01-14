Highlights Arsenal have opened discussions with Everton over a deal for Amadou Onana after it has emerged that he is keen to link up with the Gunners.

The Toffees have slapped a £60million price tag on the Belgium international after Manchester United have joined the north Londoners in their pursuit.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Onana is open to sealing a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit of Amadou Onana as the Everton star is 'open' to sealing a switch to the Emirates Stadium, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Mikel Arteta will not be able to strike a cut-price deal this month.

Despite shattering their record outlay when they forked out £105million in order to lure Declan Rice away from West Ham United in the summer, the Gunners are in the market for another defensive midfielder ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1.

Onana, who has been on Everton's books since rubber-stamping a £33million move from Ligue 1 side Lille close to 18 months ago, has worked his way onto Arteta's radar as Arsenal aim to end their wait for a Premier League title.

Onana eager to seal Gunners move amid ongoing talks

Onana is keen to join Arsenal after the north Londoners have opened discussions with Everton over a mid-season deal, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, and negotiations could develop quickly thanks to his stance.

The report suggests the 22-year-old, who has performed admirably over the course of 21 appearances in all competitions this term, has prioritised remaining in the Premier League if he leaves Goodison Park in the coming weeks.

Amadou Onana's Premier League record Appearances 49 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow cards 11 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 11/1/2024

Onana is among Everton's highest earners, thanks to being on a contract worth £100,000-per-week, and Arsenal could look to take advantage of the Merseyside outfit's financial struggles by lodging a lucrative bid as the winter deadline nears.

The Toffees were handed the heaviest punishment in Premier League history when they were hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching spending regulations in November, and the Gunners are aware that they may be tempted to offload those on hefty wages in order to ensure they avoid similar sanctions further down the line.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana making the switch to Arsenal this month is a possibility due to Everton's financial issues, having been on the capital club's list of long-term targets.

But the Toffees have reacted to the Gunners plotting a move by slapping a £60million price tag on the Belgium international, with chief Sean Dyche being desperate to retain his services as he aims to steer clear of another relegation dogfight which goes down to the wire.

But Arsenal are facing stiff competition as they look to persuade Everton into selling Onana as it is understood that Manchester United have also initiated talks as they aim to strengthen their options in the middle of the park following fresh investment from new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ben Jacobs - Gunners move not progressing despite Onana's wish

Jacobs understands that Everton are unwilling to sanction Onana's exit for a cut-price fee, despite getting him off the wage bill relieving some financial pressure, as they have no plans to cash in halfway through the campaign.

Although the reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the Toffees' stance changing when the next transfer window opens for business in the summer, he is aware that Arsenal have not made progress in their attempts to land the defensive midfielder even though he is eager to head to north London.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Everton want to keep hold of Amadou Onana, and if they are to change that stance they would expect £50million or more. Let's not forget that Everton paid Lille £33million. "We have seen links with Manchester United and Arsenal, but nothing is advanced and both sides would be unable to proceed in January at that kind of price even if they wanted to. "The idea that Everton will offer a cut-price deal, due to their financial situation, is inaccurate to my understanding. It might be different in the summer, but Onana is not a player Everton want - or plan - to lose mid-season. "Onana is open to Arsenal in particular, but I am not aware of anything progressing at this stage."

Arsenal bid for Mayoral snubbed

Arsenal have failed with an opening bid worth £22million for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, according to The Sun, after Arteta has been forced to head back to the drawing board thanks to Brentford boss Thomas Frank insisting that top target Ivan Toney would not be sold for less than £100million.

The report suggests the Gunners have turned to the 26-year-old as a cheaper alternative after finding the back of the net 14 times this season, but his current employers are seeking £39million after Brentford and Fulham have also been linked.

Getafe are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Mayoral's contract - which allows him to pocket close to £80,000-per-week - still having three-and-a-half years to run, and it means they are unlikely to lower their demands ahead of the February 1 transfer deadline.

Arsenal tested the La Liga outfit's resolve a matter of days after Arteta insisted it would be unrealistic to expect a frontman to head to the Emirates Stadium during the remainder of the window despite calls for action coming from the fanbase.