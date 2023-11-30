Highlights Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has pinpointed Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz as a leading target ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and tried their luck with three bids worth up to £25million last year.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Liverpool are providing Arsenal with stiff competition for Luiz's signature.

Arsenal supporters are 'getting a little bit excited' about the pursuit of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a January move to the Emirates Stadium is likely.

Although Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was handed a sizeable budget which allowed him to shatter the club's record outlay when Declan Rice headed to north London in a £105million switch from West Ham United during the summer window, he has set his sights on securing further reinforcements.

Luiz, who has been on Villa's books since a £15million deal was struck with Manchester City four years ago, is firmly on Arsenal's radar as they look to end their lengthy wait for Premier League glory.

Luiz near top of Arteta's transfer shortlist

Luiz has emerged as a leading target after Arteta has put plans in place to reshuffle his midfield, according to ESPN, and Arsenal could offload Thomas Partey as they look to raise enough funds to tempt Villa into doing business.

The report suggests the Gunners' interest in the Brazil international remains despite failing with three bids worth up to £25million last year, but they will need to put significantly more money on the table if they want to stand a chance of eventually getting their man.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Luiz's value has skyrocketed to more than £70million after making himself a key component of Villa's plans, and meeting that figure would result in him becoming the third-most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's entire history.

Top five most expensive signings in Arsenal's history Declan Rice (West Ham United) £105m Nicolas Pepe (Lille) £72m Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) £56m Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion) £50m All figures according to Goal

But the capital club have suffered a heavy blow as former Gunners boss Unai Emery has insisted that he has no intention of sanctioning the defensive midfielder's departure, and it is unlikely that he will agitate for a move midway through the campaign due to being happy in his current surroundings.

Villa are in a strong negotiating position as, just a matter of weeks after Arsenal were unable to tempt their Premier League rivals into cashing in, Luiz penned a £75,000-per-week contract which has tied him down until the summer of 2026.

The Midlands outfit will be aware that a bidding war could also come to fruition thanks to Liverpool being keen and Manchester City expressing an interest to lure the 25-year-old back to the Etihad Stadium in the coming months.

Having held discussions with contacts, Jones understands that Villa are not entertaining the possibility of accepting a bid for Luiz as they are not in danger of breaking any financial regulations and there are fears that it could result in derailing their season.

Although the reputable journalist is aware that large sections of the Arsenal fanbase are keen to see the South American head to the Emirates Stadium, he insists that a January move is highly unlikely at this stage.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that Luiz is thriving and, when you're in a moment like that, you have to think twice about switching teams. Particularly halfway through a season, I don't think it would be a good idea. "I spoke to someone about it on Monday and was given a very clear message that Aston Villa have no intention of selling him. They don't need to because Aston Villa - of all the clubs in the Premier League - are one of the clubs that have absolutely no need to sell players. Financially, they're in a really strong position, and they're still looking to build, if anything. "While Douglas Luiz might be a player that Arsenal fans are getting a little bit excited about, I'd be amazed if this happens in January."

Arsenal to block January move for Ramsdale

Arsenal have made it clear to Aaron Ramsdale that they are willing to sanction his departure at the end of the season, according to 90min, but they are not open to the possibility of allowing him to leave during the January transfer window.

The Gunners' stance may come as a blow to the goalkeeper, who has been restricted to just 450 minutes of Premier League action this season, as the report suggests he would prefer to embark on a fresh challenge - potentially on loan - midway through the campaign as he looks to nail down a spot in England's squad for Euro 2024.

Ramsdale has admitted that he needs to secure more game time if he wants to reach his goal of surpassing Jordan Pickford as Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate's preferred option between the sticks ahead of the tournament in Germany.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the Arsenal pecking order since David Raya sealed a loan move in August, with the deal including an option to make the switch permanent for £27million at the end of the season, and he has been offered a potential route out of the capital.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has identified Ramsdale as his first-choice goalkeeping target ahead of the January window as he prepares to cash in on Jose Sa, who is being courted by Saudi Arabian big-spenders.