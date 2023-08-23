Arsenal recruiting David Raya could prove to be 'smart business', and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT why Mikel Arteta wanted to lure the Brentford star to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners continued their impressive start to the campaign by maintaining their 100 per cent winning record with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday.

Arsenal transfer news - David Raya

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal parted with £3million in order to acquire Raya on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The report suggests the north Londoners have a £27million option to make the move permanent, but it will become an obligation if the goalkeeper - who has kept 20 clean sheets over the course of his Premier League career - makes a pre-agreed number of appearances.

Raya will provide current Arsenal No.1 Aaron Ramsdale, who has been on the Gunners' books since sealing a £30million switch from Sheffield United two years ago, with competition as Champions League action returns to the Emirates Stadium.

But the initial loan move was only possible after the Spain international penned a two-year contract with Brentford, which includes an option to be extended by a further 12 months if he does not remain in north London beyond the end of the season.

Raya was an unused substitute as Arsenal wrapped up a narrow win over Crystal Palace earlier this week, courtesy of a Martin Odegaard penalty.

Arsenal summer signings Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Raya?

Although Taylor was initially puzzled by Raya's acquisition, he believes it could end up being an astute signing by Arsenal.

The respected journalist is aware that Arteta was keen to add the 27-year-old to his options due to feeling Matt Turner, who joined Nottingham Forest in a £10million deal earlier this month, did not put enough pressure on Ramsdale for the No.1 jersey.

Taylor on Raya: "I do think Raya is a smart goalkeeper. I think he's probably a little bit better suited to what Arteta wants to do, so I can see from that respect why he's come in.

"I do find the timing slightly odd because Ramsdale was really good last season. I am quite surprised, but Arteta is quite set on what he wants.

"From what I understand, from the conversations I've had, I think the signing is more about the fact Turner wasn't pushing Ramsdale enough, as opposed to the fact Arteta doesn't rate Ramsdale. From that respect, I do think it could prove to be smart business."

What's next for Arsenal?

Nuno Tavares may have made his final appearance in an Arsenal shirt as, according to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have entered discussions with the north Londoners over a potential deal.

The report suggests ex-Gunners chief Unai Emery is looking to pounce for the left-back, who made 39 appearances while on loan with Marseille last season, after a move to Nottingham Forest has fallen through.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are keen to offload Tavares ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

But a move to Villa Park is not a foregone conclusion as Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg have explored the possibility of landing the 23-year-old.

Arsenal are holding out for £22million after Tavares also had West Ham United and Galatasaray as additional admirers ahead of the new campaign getting underway.