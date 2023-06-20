Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta 'would absolutely love' to see Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan head to the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Gunners have failed with two big-money bids for West Ham United captain Declan Rice and lodged a £60million proposal for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, technical director Edu is still making inroads as he looks to bolster a squad preparing to compete in next season's Champions League.

Arsenal transfer news - Ilkay Gundogan

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are facing stiff competition as they look to land Gundogan on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

The report suggests the Gunners are battling it out with Barcelona for the Germany international, while Manchester City have not given up in their bid to tie him down to a new contract.

Gundogan is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, when his £165,000-per-week Etihad Stadium deal is due to expire.

Although the central midfielder has revealed that he has not made a final decision over his future, after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he is eager to keep his captain on board and Barcelona put a three-year proposal on the table last week, a move to Borussia Dortmund has been ruled out.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have held discussions with Gundogan's representatives ahead of a potential switch to north London.

What has Paul Brown said about Gundogan?

Brown believes Arsenal are desperate to tempt Gundogan to remain in the Premier League by heading to the Emirates Stadium.

The journalist has hinted that Arteta could play a significant role in reaching an agreement as he worked with the 32-year-old during a stint as Guardiola's assistant manager at Manchester City.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal would absolutely love to have Gundogan join them. I think he has proven that he is a big-game player and has developed his game over the last few years at Manchester City.

"He has huge experience, is another winner and someone that Arteta knows, respects, trusts and has worked with quite closely before."

Would Gundogan be a good signing for Arsenal?

Gundogan has clinched 18 trophies over the course of his senior club career, according to Transfermarkt, and that winning mentality could take Arsenal to the next level.

The former Dortmund man refused to allow the uncertainty over his long-term future to have a deterimental impact on his performances as he found the back of the net 11 times and produced a further seven assists in 51 appearances last term.

Gundogan, who has been described as 'special' by former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, enjoyed a season to remember as he wore the captain's armband as Manchester City completed the treble by getting their hands on the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns.

Sofascore data highlights that he won six ground duels, completed three clearances and made a key pass as Guardiola's side overcame Inter Milan to secure European football's top prize for the first time in the club's history.

There is no doubt that Arteta and Edu should do all they can to land Gundogan, who has made 188 Premier League appearances.