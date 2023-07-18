Arsenal may end their pursuit of Southampton star Romeo Lavia after Mikel Arteta has turned his attentions towards luring a South American talent to the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners bolstered their midfield with the £105million acquisition of Declan Rice last week, but the north Londoners remain in the hunt for fresh faces ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to the Express, Arsenal are putting pressure on Liverpool to speed up their attempts to land Lavia as they could otherwise hijack the move.

The report suggests the Gunners could look to acquire the Belgium international, who made 29 Premier League appearances as Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship last season, if Thomas Partey heads through the exit door.

Although Lavia remains on Arsenal's radar in the event of the defensive midfielder's departure, he is understood to be Liverpool's top target.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to the Emirates Stadium cannot be ruled out for the 19-year-old if he is still on the market during the closing stages of the transfer window.

Widespread interest, including from Chelsea, has resulted in Southampton being confident of recouping close to £50million for Lavia.

What has Paul Brown said about Lavia?

Brown understands that Arsenal held discussions with Southampton over Lavia's availability earlier in the summer, but splashing the cash on Rice could result in Arteta turning his attentions elsewhere.

The journalist feels the Gunners' interest in 23-year-old Brazilian Bitello, who is currently on Gremio's books, emphasises that a cheaper option may be sourced instead.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "They've definitely looked at Lavia. They made an approach some weeks ago.

"Obviously, since Rice came in, that's a big fill in midfield. I don't honestly believe that Arsenal will spend big on another midfielder like that.

"I think the fact that they are chasing Bitello, in Brazil, quite hard kind of speaks to where the money might be going.

"I think Lavia might be out of reach just because his club are asking quite a lot of money for him and I'm not sure Arsenal see value there. It would surprise me if they were to chase that one hard from now on."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun could be on his way out of Arsenal as, according to The Athletic, he has worked his way onto Inter Milan's shortlist of targets.

The report suggests the Italian giants are exploring a move for the frontman, who enjoyed a 22-goal loan spell with Reims last season, and a bid worth close to £35million is expected to arrive.

It is understood that Balogun is being courted by Inter after they have dropped their interest in Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, but Arsenal are seeking up to £50million for his services.

Chelsea have also held discussions with the United States international's representatives, leading to further uncertainty over his future.

Balogun has revealed that he will not entertain sealing another temporary switch away from Arsenal, with him preferring a permanent exit if his game-time will be limited under Arteta.