Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is 'ready to fix' Kai Havertz and 'wants to unlock the Germany version' of the Chelsea star if he completes a move to the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have set their sights on getting a deal over the line after booking their place in next season's Champions League.

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are on the brink of unveiling Havertz as their first signing of the summer after agreeing a £65million fee with Chelsea.

The report suggests the Germany international is set to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical, while the Gunners could part with even more cash if add-ons are activated.

It is understood that Havertz is in line to secure a long-term contract worth a minimum of £210,000-per-week if his move to Arsenal is rubber-stamped.

The Gunners returned to the negotiating table after seeing their initial proposal rejected by Chelsea, who were initially seeking £70million, last week.

Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners are very close to signing Havertz after he insisted he is not interested in penning a new Stamford Bridge contract or joining any other club.

What has Dean Jones said about Havertz?

Jones understands that Arteta is keen to help Havertz rediscover his best form if his switch to Arsenal is confirmed.

The respected journalist is aware that the Gunners chief is keen to make the attacker as potent as he was with former side Bayer Leverkusen.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm told, from an Arsenal point of view, Arteta wants to unlock the Germany version of Havertz.

"He is not really looking for what we're seeing at Chelsea. He's looking for what he has seen in a German national team shirt and what we previously saw during his time in the Bundesliga.

"Arteta is ready to fix him and ready to show him in the Premier League at his best."

Would Havertz be an exciting signing for Arsenal?

Havertz was a serious threat in the final third of the pitch during his Leverkusen days, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he scored 46 goals and produced a further 31 assists in 150 appearances for the German side.

But the 24-year-old has struggled to reach those same levels since completing a £71million switch to Chelsea in 2020.

In fact, according to Sofascore, Havertz only found the back of the net every 368 minutes during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

But he has previously shown that he is a man for the big occasions, including when he bagged the winner as his current employers beat Manchester City in the Champions League final two years ago.

Signing Havertz, who has clinched three pieces of silverware during his time on Chelsea's books, would leave Arteta with a headache over his attacking options.