Arsenal are long-term admirers of David Raya and the Emirates Stadium outfit are sensing a golden opportunity to land the Brentford star after a pivotal development, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have not been afraid to splash the cash - with more than £200million being spent on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber - but boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on making another addition to his squad ahead of the new campaign getting underway.

Arsenal transfer news - David Raya

According to The Athletic, Raya would prefer to secure a move to Arsenal despite gaining additional interest from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The report suggests the Gunners are eyeing the goalkeeper - who made 39 appearances last season - as they want to provide Aaron Ramsdale with competition, but they have not headed to Brentford with a proposal at this stage.

Bayern have held discussions with Raya's current employers ahead of a potential switch to the Allianz Arena, but they have not been willing to reach his £40million valuation.

Brentford have put negotiations with the German giants on hold after rejecting a loan offer, handing Arsenal an opportunity to pounce for the Spain international.

Raya has entered the final 12 months of his £25,000-per-week deal in west London, meaning the Bees are running out of time to cash in.

But Brentford are refusing to sell the 27-year-old on the cheap despite his precarious contract situation, which led to Tottenham Hotspur pulling out of the race for his signature earlier in the window.

Raya has racked up 62 Premier League appearances since winning promotion with Thomas Frank's side, keeping 20 clean sheets along the way.

What has Alex Crook said about Raya?

Crook believes Raya will only entertain joining Arsenal if he is given the impression that there is a genuine chance of dislodging Ramsdale as the north Londoners' first-choice shot-stopper.

The talkSPORT reporter understands the former Blackburn Rovers man has been among Arteta's targets for a prolonged period and Bayern's inability to reach an agreement with Brentford has presented Gunners sporting director Edu with an opportunity to make the surprise signing.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he would see himself as competing with Ramsdale. There's not much point in making the move, otherwise.

"He is someone who has been on Arsenal's radar for a while because the goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana was at Brentford and they're both Spanish.

"I think Arsenal are just seeing an opportunity here because the Bayern Munich move may have fallen through and there is nowhere else obvious that he can go.

"He might be able to go to Chelsea, but I think they're looking elsewhere. If they can get him for a reasonable fee, I think they see it as a chance to strengthen that department."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal?

According to the Telegraph, Albert Sambi Lokonga could be handed another opportunity to make an impression in the Premier League after working his way onto Burnley's radar.

The report suggests the newly-promoted Clarets are in talks with the Gunners over a loan deal after the defensive midfielder was handed nine appearances as he spent the second half of last term with Crystal Palace.

Lokonga made the £18million move from Anderlecht two years ago, but he has struggled to make an impact at Arsenal.

The one-cap Belgium international has been restricted to just 39 outings by Arteta, while he has only been afforded 14 Premier League starts.

Heading to Burnley would allow Lokonga to seal a reunion with Vincent Kompany, having made close to 40 appearances under the now-Clarets chief's stewardship at Anderlecht.