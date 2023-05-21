Arsenal 'took a chance' when they signed Albert Sambi Lokonga, but his move to the Emirates Stadium has not paid off, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu will have an opportunity to reshape the north Londoners' squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Albert Sambi Lokonga

According to The Sun, Burnley chief Vincent Kompany is eyeing a reunion with Lokonga after leading the Premier League-bound Clarets to the Championship title.

The report suggests the central midfielder is valued at £15million and surplus to requirements at Arsenal, with Crystal Palace unlikely to turn his loan switch into a permanent move.

Lokonga previously played under Kompany at Anderlecht, making 39 appearances during the former Manchester City defender's tenure.

The one-cap Belgium international has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and was sent on loan to Crystal Palace for the remainder of the campaign during the winter transfer window.

But the Gunners are not necessarily under pressure to sell Lokonga as his contract, which is worth £53,000-per-week, still has three years to run.

What has Paul Brown said about Lokonga?

Brown believes Lokonga has shown, in flashes, why Arsenal were keen to welcome him to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

While the journalist concedes the move has not paid off for the north Londoners, he still insists it was a worthwhile transfer.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there were games when he looked a really good player, but it hasn't really gone the way he wanted it to.

"They took a chance on him. They didn't have to spend a whole lot of money to bring him in, and I think it was probably worth the risk."

Should Arsenal sell Lokonga in the summer?

Although Arsenal were willing to fork out £18million in order to sign Lokonga from Belgian side Anderlecht close to two years ago, according to Goal, he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot in the heart of midfield.

The 23-year-old has been restricted to just 39 appearances for the capital club, while he is still searching for his first goal contribution in the Gunners' colours.

WhoScored have only handed Lokonga an average match rating of 6.28 for his Premier League performances this season, which emphasises that Arteta may be better off focusing on other options or delving into the transfer market for a replacement.

The loan switch to Crystal Palace has also not gone to plan, with him spending a significant amount of time on the bench, so the summer may be the perfect time for Arsenal to find a buyer for Lokonga.