Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on offloading Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT their potential destinations.

The Gunners have not been afraid to splash the cash since the summer window opened for business, with close to £200million being forked out on reinforcements, but there could be further incomings and outgoings ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Arsenal transfer news - Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares

According to Portuguese media outlet O Jogo, Arsenal have slapped a £13million price tag on Tavares after he has been targeted by two Bundesliga sides.

The report suggests Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen are eager to hand the left-back, who made 39 appearances while on loan with Marseille last season, a permanent route out of north London.

Meanwhile, Lokonga may not end up joining Burnley on loan as, despite positive discussions between the Premier League newcomers and Arsenal, personal terms could not be agreed.

The development comes after it initially emerged that the Clarets were the frontrunners for the defensive midfielder's services.

Soares is looking to leave Arsenal ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, with La Liga side Villarreal being among his suitors.

The right-back, Tavares and Lokonga are on contracts worth a combined £152,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Tavares, Lokonga and Soares?

Sheth understands that Arteta and sporting director Edu have turned their attentions towards sanctioning exits after splashing the cash during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Tavares, Lokonga and Soares have a number of options if they seek an Arsenal exit.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the focus is going to be on departures now, and particularly players like Nuno Tavares. He is attracting interest from the Bundesliga in Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen.

"With Albert Sambi Lokonga, Burnley remain in talks with Arsenal over trying to sign him. Vincent Kompany is a big fan of Albert Sambi Lokonga.

"He had him at Anderlecht. Kompany was actually the manager at Anderlecht when they sold him to Arsenal back in 2021.

"Cedric Soares is getting a lot of interest from European clubs and Premier League clubs as well."

What's next for Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun is being coveted by Arsenal's arch-rivals as, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move.

The report suggests Spurs have earmarked the United States international as a target after talisman Harry Kane sealed a £100million switch to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last week.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will not entertain selling Balogun for a cut-price fee despite the striker being open to embarking on a fresh challenge.

The Gunners' academy graduate has pushed for his boyhood club to drop their £45million asking price after it resulted in Serie A giants Inter Milan initially turning their attentions elsewhere.

Balogun has ruled out the possibility of sealing another temporary move away from Arsenal, having returned from Reims at the end of last season, with his preference being to leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis if Arteta cannot give him assurances over game-time.