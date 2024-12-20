Arsenal could look to add Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak or RB Leipzig poacher Benjamin Sesko to their ranks in the summer transfer window - with the Daily Mail suggesting that the duo have both been considered by Gunners chiefs with the need to 'add more firepower' to their ranks in the coming months.

The Gunners saw Gabriel Jesus bag a hat-trick in the League Cup against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening, though all of his goals have come in that competition - and with Kai Havertz acting as their only other striking option, a natural forward is needed after the Eagles bought Eddie Nketiah from them on transfer deadline day. That has regurgitated the interest of Isak and Sesko - with the Magpies man being seen as the perfect addition.

Report: Arsenal 'Chasing' Isak and Sesko

The Gunners are accepting that they need a striker

The report from the Daily Mail states that there has been an acceptance amongst Gunners chiefs that the club need greater firepower up front if they are to win games, and Isak is one of those being considered for a move in the summer.

The Swede has been described as "one of the best in the world" is the leading candidate for 'many' of the Gunners' boardroom, and he ticks all the boxes for Mikel Arteta's tactical setup with his sharp movement and his proven Premier League record at Newcastle. Despite there being concerns of injury woes for the £115m-rated talisman - who may not adapt well to Arteta's intensity-laden system - he does remain a top target.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 7 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 7.13 2nd

Sesko is also on that list. He remains of 'concrete interest', with the Gunners having held talks in regard to a move for the RB Leipzig striker in the summer - and his entourage have been invited to the Emirates Stadium on numerous occasions, so relations will continue to be healthy.

However, playing second-string to Kai Havertz raised concerns for Sesko, and in the end, he decided to sign a new contract at the Bundesliga club amid further interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Sesko will be one of the hottest properties in Europe again this summer, but once again, he will want to be ensured first-team football if he is to move on.

Arsenal will be in a strong position to land their man next summer having already compiled the groundwork on the Slovenian if they do make a move - though Isak may be the man they move for first before beginning talks for the Leipzig star.

Isak's Premier League Tally is a Huge Incentive

The Swede has hit the ground running from day one

Isak's record in the Premier League is extremely impressive. 10 goals in just 22 games in his first half-season at the club saw the Magpies qualify for the Champions League, and 21 strikes last season saw him become one of the most feared strikers in England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 15 goals in 50 caps for Sweden.

He's continuing at a similar rate this season with seven goals in 14 games in the top-flight, taking his overall tally to 38 goals in just 66 games in the Premier League - with only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins having more in that time - and that could be big enough for Arsenal to make their move, where he would feature alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in a scary looking trio.

Related Arsenal and Man City Want to Sign 'One of the Best Left-Backs' Arsenal and Man City have been the Premier League's best sides for three years but City's struggles could see them move for the Gunners target

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-12-24.