Arsenal and Aston Villa are poised to discover in the coming days whether they will be able to lure Sverre Halseth Nypan to the Emirates Stadium or Villa Park as the Rosenborg star is preparing to select his preferred destination amid further interest from Manchester City's sister club Girona, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is in the market for reinforcements as he aims to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Villans head coach Unai Emery has completed the acquisitions of Donyell Malen - in a deal worth up to £27.7million from Borussia Dortmund - and Andres Garcia this month.

But the owners of Manchester City, who have not been afraid to splash the cash after overseeing Omar Marmoush's £59million switch to the Etihad Stadium alongside the winter arrivals of Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, are threatening to frustrate Arsenal and Aston Villa by tempting Nypan to La Liga outfit Girona.

Arteta and Emery Wait for Nypan to Make Call

Teenager planning to confirm transfer plans by end of weekend

Nypan is aiming to make a decision on his future by Sunday, according to GMS sources, resulting in Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City's owners being forced to remain patient ahead of potentially being handed the opportunity to strike an eleventh-hour deal with current employers Rosenborg.

The teenage central midfielder - who has been described as an 'elite talent' by scout Ben Mattinson - is expected to confirm a desire to embark on a fresh challenge before the winter transfer window slams shut as admiring glances from the Gunners, Villans and across Europe have resulted in him boasting a host of viable destinations.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal and Aston Villa have already made their interest clear by pushing proposals into Nypan's direction, but Manchester City's owners are keen to persuade him to join Girona ahead of possibly heading to the Etihad Stadium after continuing his development in Spain.

Although the 18-year-old has previously admitted that it would be 'a dream come true' to join Manchester United - which threatened to leave Arteta and Emery frustrated in their pursuit - a move to Old Trafford appears to be out of the question due to head coach Ruben Amorim being unable to give assurances over the amount of game time he could expect.

Nypan has refused to rule out the possibility of staying with Rosenborg for the coming months before completing a switch in the summer, but GMS sources have learned that he wants to declare exactly what he sees as his next career move in the coming days to end speculation over his future and ensure his focus is not impacted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Halseth Nypan won eight ground duels and registered three shots in a goalscoring performance as Rosenborg sealed a 4-0 victory over Kristiansund last month

Gunners and Villans Hoping to Get Nypan Nod

Midfielder has refused to rush into winter switch from Rosenborg

GMS sources have been told that Nypan has been discussing transfer options with members of his family in a bid to determine the best landing spot to continue his development, but Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the Premier League sides waiting in the wings as they hope to be given the nod to open negotiations with Rosenborg.

The Norway under-21 international has entered the final two years of his contract, and his current employers have shown a willingness to do business if their demands are met by his preferred suitor before the closure of the winter window as they continue their preparations for the new Eliteserien season.

Although Nypan has refused to rush into a decision over a possible switch amid interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City's owners, GMS sources understand he has been weighing everything up and feels it is important to end speculation after also visiting England last weekend.

GMS sources recently revealed that Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has been trying to convince his fellow countryman to make the move to north London after holding conversations, and Rosenborg are likely to sanction his departure if a bid in the region of £10million is tabled in the coming days.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 30/01/2025