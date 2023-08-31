Arsenal will only sell Gabriel Magalhaes if an 'astronomical' bid is launched after a key decision has been made by boss Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have not been afraid to splash the cash since the summer window opened for business, having parted with more than £200million, but further incomings and outgoings could be sanctioned ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Arsenal transfer news - Gabriel Magalhaes

According to CBS Sports reporter James Benge, Gabriel still has admirers in the big-spending Saudi Pro League despite Al-Ittihad appearing to turn their attentions elsewhere.

The respected journalist suggests the reigning champions are increasingly confident of landing Sergio Ramos instead of the Brazilian, who has been restricted to just 24 minutes of action during the early stages of the Premier League campaign.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have no intentions of selling Gabriel despite being reduced to a bit-part role amid speculation over where his long-term future lies.

But there are frustrations within the Gunners' camp as there are fears that the central defender's head has been turned by a potentially life-changing contract being on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal chief Arteta has revealed that he has held discussions with Gabriel due to his lack of game time, where assurances were made over the future role he has in the Spanish tactician's plans.

The former Lille man still has four years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, meaning the north Londoners are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to sanction his departure.

Arsenal summer signings Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Gabriel?

Bridge understands that Arteta is eager to retain Gabriel's services despite his decision to leave him out of the starting XI since the Community Shield win over Manchester City earlier this month.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the Arsenal boss would only consider altering his stance over the 25-year-old if a bid which is too good to turn down is launched in the coming hours.

When asked whether Gabriel could be on the move ahead of the deadline, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think so.

"I think Mikel Arteta has been quite strong on that. He's been saying he knows why he's not been playing, but he wants to keep him.

"Some of the team selections and formations have been a little bit of an eye-opener, but I think it would take something quite astronomical for Mikel Arteta to consider that."

What next for Arsenal?

Rob Holding could be handed a Premier League lifeline by Luton Town as, according to the Evening Standard, the newly-promoted side are looking to seal a loan deal after Arteta has given the green light for him to leave Arsenal.

The report suggests the Hatters are eager to win the race for the central defender, who has made 162 appearances in a Gunners shirt and is currently weighing up his options after gaining interest from numerous clubs.

La Liga sides Real Mallorca and Sevilla have launched enquiries, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Real Betis have also registering their interest in Holding as it has become clear that Arsenal's preference is to sanction a permanent sale ahead of the deadline.

Besiktas initially looked to buy the 27-year-old for a cut-price fee after he has entered the final 12 months of his £40,000-per-week contract, but a £2million bid was rejected last month.