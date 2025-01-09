Arsenal are in danger of being beaten by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson along with teammate Omar Marmoush as Emirates Stadium and Etihad Stadium recruitment chiefs continue attempting to secure reinforcements this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was not afraid to splash the cash in the summer, with Riccardo Calafiori being the north Londoners' most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, but he is facing stiff competition from Sky Blues chief Pep Guardiola as they aim to raid the Bundesliga.

Manchester City have jumped to the front of the queue for Marmoush, with them informing Eintracht Frankfurt of their desire to reach an agreement, and they could leave Arsenal frustrated for a second time in quickfire fashion if they come out on top in the battle for Larsson ahead of the February 3 deadline - although a move for the midfielder is more likely in the summer.

Gunners and Sky Blues Eager to Land Larsson

Central midfielder could prove difficult to acquire mid-season

Arsenal and Manchester City are battling it out to win the race for Larsson's signature, according to GMS sources, after they joined Premier League table-toppers Liverpool in keeping tabs on his situation ahead of potentially offering a route out of Eintracht Frankfurt in the coming weeks.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has played a crucial role in his current employers' push for Champions League qualification, resulting in admirers being in line to have to pay in the region of £70million if they want to stand any chance of being able to reach an agreement midway through the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that influential figures at Arsenal are fearful of being left frustrated by Manchester City in the transfer market as both sides are keen to land Larsson, while the latter have stepped up their pursuit of Marmoush when Arteta had originally been tempted to make a move for the prolific Egyptian.

But the Gunners and Sky Blues, along with additional suitors Liverpool, are aware that Eintracht Frankfurt are in a strong negotiating position ahead of potentially being forced to contend with formal proposals as the Sweden international still has four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £30,000-per-week.

Arsenal and Manchester City have acknowledged that it is increasingly unlikely they will be able to tempt Larsson's current employers into sanctioning his departure ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, GMS sources have learned, but they are continuing to monitor his situation and are prepared to wait until the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Larsson made two key passes and won as many ground duels during Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-1 defeat to Mainz in his most recent Bundesliga appearance

Marmoush Price May Increase in Bidding War

Talisman gaining widespread interest from Premier League

GMS sources have been told that Eintracht Frankfurt are hopeful that Arsenal and Liverpool will up the ante and enter the bidding for Marmoush as they are keen to secure a higher price even though Manchester City appear to be in pole position and are closing in on getting the deal over the line.

The German outfit's talisman has entered the final two-and-a-half years of a contract worth in the region of £25,000-per-week at Deutsche Bank Park, and the Sky Blues have been looking to take advantage despite facing competition from the Emirates Stadium and Anfield during the early stages of 2025.

Marmoush is expected to be sold for close to £50million, GMS sources understand, but Eintracht Frankfurt are hoping to see that figure increase to the £60million mark if Arsenal and Liverpool put frontrunners Manchester City under extensive pressure by getting involved in a tug-of-war for his services.

GMS sources recently revealed that Guardiola could win the race for the 25-year-old if he is prepared to meet the Bundesliga outfit's demands, while he has a window of opportunity to pounce as Arteta had been planning to wait until the summer before making a move and Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is prioritising contract talks with Mohamed Salah.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/01/2025