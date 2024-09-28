Arsenal ultimately failed in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko this summer, but could return with a move for the RB Leipzig striker in under 12 months' time, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Sesko produced an exceptional season in the Bundesliga in 2023/24, scoring 14 goals for Leipzig in his first campaign after arriving from RB Salzburg. This form prompted interest from a host of clubs in the summer, with Arsenal emerging as the frontrunners to land his signature.

However, the Gunners missed out on their primary target, as Sesko opted to remain in Germany for another season at least. Jacobs has revealed that the North Londoners may not have given up their attempts to secure his services, and that they could revisit the deal in a future window.

Jacobs: Arsenal Could Move for Sesko Next Summer

The striker's value is likely to rise

Securing a move to Austrian giants RB Salzburg at just 16, Sesko's trajectory on the European stage has been steep. Scoring 18 goals in his final season in Austria, the 21-year-old made the switch Leipzig, where he lit up the Bundesliga last year, praised for his 'incredible speed' and labelled as "just incredible".

Deciding to turn down the multiple alluring offers that were on the table for him and continue his gradual development in western Germany, a move later down the line could yet materialise for Sesko. Mikel Arteta and Arsenal could still be in the market for a prolific number nine next summer, and their interest in the Slovenia international is well-documented.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs confirmed that Arsenal may renew their interest:

"If we're looking at summer rather than January, I think the big one to watch remains Arsenal and Benjamin Sesko. Because Arsenal were confident from all of the suitors that they were front of queue, it was just the fact that the player thought the best thing for his development was to do at least one more season at Leipzig. "But I would fully expect Benjamin Sesko to have suitors in 12 months time, and there's no reason why Arsenal wouldn't be back in for him if he continues to excel over the next 12 months."

Sesko has begun the new season without scoring in his opening four league games, but is settling back in slowly after a busy summer at the Euros. With Gabriel Jesus continuing to struggle to regain his best form following a series of injury setbacks, the Leipzig man could be targeting taking the Brazilian's spot in Arteta's ensemble.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stats Sesko Havertz Appearances 31 37 Goals 14 13 Assists 2 7 Shots per 90 minutes 2.77 2.32 Key Passes per 90 minutes 0.71 1.57

Arsenal Without Five Players for Leicester Clash

The Gunners are looking depleted

While the club's hierarchy will be strategising long-term and mapping out potential moves for the likes of Sesko, Arteta's immediate concern will be Arsenal's game against Leicester at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Spaniard is expected to be without five first team players for the visit of the Foxes, while two more are considered doubts.

Midfielders Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard remain sidelined through injury, while defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are long-term absentees due to various fitness issues. On top of this extensive list of unavailable players, Ben White is nursing a knee injury, and deputy goalkeeper Neto is a doubt with an unspecified issue, with late checks set to be made on their fitness. Jurrien Timber and David Raya are expected to be passed fit.

