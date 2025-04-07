Arsenal have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to secure fresh firepower ahead of next season as RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko is showing interest in completing a switch to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners will have Andrea Berta leading their recruitment drive, thanks to the Italian being appointed as their new sporting director at the end of last month after being identified as the outstanding candidate to replace Edu, and he has been holding conversations with boss Mikel Arteta over which targets to prioritise.

Kai Havertz suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in February, leaving Arsenal without a recognised frontman for the final months of the campaign after Gabriel Jesus had also been forced onto the treatment table, but plans have been put in place to acquire further ammunition to boost their hopes of winning the Premier League title next term.

Arteta Handed Boost in Pursuit of Sesko Deal

Slovenia international interested in switch to Premier League

Sesko is keen to seal a move to Arsenal this summer, according to GMS sources, after he has given indications that he is prepared to embark on a fresh challenge having seen Leipzig drop out of the Champions League qualification places during a difficult campaign in the Bundesliga.

The striker has a variable release clause written into his contract - which will fluctuate depending on the number of appearances, goals and assists he tallies between now and the end of the season - meaning that the Gunners and other interested parties will have the opportunity to leave his current employers helpless when the transfer window reopens.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal remain among Sesko's most likely destinations if he moves onto pastures new after entertaining the prospect of heading to England for the first time in his career, while there is an expectation that he will be available for in the region of £60million.

Although the north Londoners were disappointed to miss out on landing the Slovenia international less than 12 months ago, when he opted to pen a new contract with Leipzig despite the Gunners being ready to trigger his release clause, their interest has remained as plans are drawn up for next season.

Sesko is becoming less likely to head to Manchester United or Chelsea in the summer, with the former going cold on the idea of signing him and the latter being more interested in Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap, but GMS sources have learned that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has got his name on the scoresheet 11 times in the Bundesliga this season, despite having an expected goals ratio of just 7.57

Sesko on Berta Radar with Isak and Gyokeres

North Londoners expected to be frontrunners to land 21-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal have been expected to go into the summer as the frontrunners to recruit Sesko and they are still entertaining the possibility of making a move even though they admire Newcastle United marksman Alexander Isak and Sporting fan favourite Viktor Gyokeres.

The 21-year-old, who has found the back of the net 19 times in all competitions this season, has been described as 'unstoppable' and his willingness to head to the Premier League has resulted in it becoming increasingly likely that he will not be on Leipzig's books by the time next term gets underway.

Avenues for Sesko to leave his current surroundings may have already been opening up, GMS sources understand, and he is refusing to rule out quitting despite being proud of the amount of goals he has scored for a side which has fallen a significant distance behind Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in the race to finish in the Bundesliga's top two.

GMS sources recently revealed that Arsenal are preparing to open talks over the signing of Gyokeres, with Berta identifying him as a leading target, but the former Red Bull Salzburg man remains on their radar and he could still be handed the opportunity to test himself at the Emirates Stadium in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/04/2025

