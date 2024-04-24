Highlights Arsenal have been forced to contend with a major blow as Benjamin Sesko is keen to stay with RB Leipzig instead of embarking on a fresh challenge this summer.

The frontman believes that staying in the Bundesliga for another campaign will aid his development ahead of a potential move in 2025.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been alongside Arsenal in mulling over whether to attempt to lure Sesko away from his current surroundings.

Arsenal have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko as the RB Leipzig star is edging towards snubbing a summer move to the Emirates Stadium in favour of remaining in his current surroundings for another season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having moved to the top of the Premier League after winning more fixtures than any other side in the top flight this season, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have started putting together a shortlist of targets ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The north Londoners are preparing to splash the cash once again, despite making Declan Rice the most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's history when he sealed a £105million switch from West Ham United last year, but they are facing a major obstacle in their attempts to land Sesko.

Sesko Leaning Towards Staying with Leipzig Amid Gunners Interest

North Londoners set to be frustrated in pursuit of in-form striker this summer

Sesko is increasingly tempted to remain on Leipzig's books for the 2024/25 season before assessing his options, according to GMS sources, instead of taking advantage of the opportunity to head to the Premier League for the first time in his career after he has attracted interest from a trio of outfits.

It is understood that Arsenal have been keen to win the race for the Slovenia international as they want to provide the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz with more competition for a regular starting berth, while Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Benjamin Sesko's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Gabriel Jesus Benjamin Sesko Gabriel Jesus Percentage of aerial duels won 57.6 30.0 Percentage of shots on target 50.0 35.2 Blocks 1.50 1.45 Clearances 1.50 0.75 Goals 0.71 0.25 Expected goals 0.49 0.40 Statistics correct as of 22/04/2024

Although the Gunners and other suitors could leave Leipzig powerless by triggering the £42million release clause written into his contract, GMS sources have been informed by respected figures in Germany that Sesko is adamant that staying in the Bundesliga for another season would aid his development.

The striker's stance, which has come to light after he took his goal tally up to 14 for the campaign by netting during his current employers' 2-1 win over Heidenheim last weekend, will have boosted Die Roten Bullen as strike partner Lois Openda has also started attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has failed to register at least one shot in just four Bundesliga outings this season, while he equalled his highest number of efforts on goal by recording three attempts during RB Leipzig's narrow victory at Heidenheim last weekend.

Sesko Prepared to Make Fresh Decision Over Future Next Year

Slovenia international has been serious target for Arteta

GMS sources have been told that interest in Sesko from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea is very real, meaning his desire to stay among Leipzig chief Marco Rose's options heading into next season will be a considerable setback as the trio put their plans together for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, it has emerged that the 20-year-old, who has been compared to Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland and described as 'special' by former Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell, will make a decision on whether to embark on a fresh challenge in just over 12 months' time.

Arsenal boss Arteta and sporting director Edu have pinpointed Sesko as a potential acquisition as he has a good profile, would be value for money thanks to having a release clause and there is plenty of room for improvement despite showing huge potential during the early stages of his career.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Gunners and London rivals Chelsea have been receiving constant recommendations to pounce for the ex-RB Salzburg marksman after scouts from both clubs have been sent to watch him in action, while he is seen as a cost-effective alternative to Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

