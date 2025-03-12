Arsenal could have a record-breaking summer transfer window as Andrea Berta has already started planning to adjust the spine of the team after officially signing his contract to become the new sporting director at the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed on the latest episode of our Market Madness podcast.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta failed to secure a new first-choice striker ahead of the winter deadline, which proved costly as Kai Havertz suffered a season-ending hamstring injury a matter of days later, but there is a desire to give the squad a makeover when the next opportunity arises in the coming months.

Berta Planning Big Changes to Gunners Squad

Incoming sporting director preparing to splash cash on arrivals

Berta has officially penned an agreement to be installed as Arsenal's sporting director, according to GMS sources, and he has already made it clear that he wants to make significant adjustments to the squad due to the north Londoners having no fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Riccardo Calafiori was the Gunners' most expensive acquisition last summer, thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, but they were quiet in the mid-season market and have fallen adrift in the race for the Premier League title as table-topping Liverpool have pulled clear at the summit.

GMS sources have been informed that Berta wants to alter the spine of Arsenal's team, leading to a new second-choice goalkeeper, left-back, defensive midfielder, left-winger and striker being targeted, while cover could also be brought in for Bukayo Saka and recruiting an all-action central midfielder is a possibility.

The north Londoners have already been attempting to get a deal tied up for Martin Zubimendi, thanks to being able to take advantage of a £51million release clause written into his Real Sociedad contract, while other targets currently plying their trade in La Liga have been earmarked.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia are on Arsenal's radar as potential arrivals, GMS sources have been told, and it could prove to be a record-breaking window as in the region of £300million may be spent to improve Arteta's options ahead of another push for silverware.

Declan Rice is the most expensive signing in the Gunners' history, following his £105million move across London from West Ham United in July 2023, but there will be scope to splash the cash in the summer as there is confidence behind the scenes that they have complied with financial regulations.

GMS sources understand that Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has been put forward by Berta as a midfielder who could come in alongside Zubimendi, while Arsenal also want Magpies teammate Alexander Isak but have done groundwork on RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko and there is a feeling that he is interested in heading to the Emirates Stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Matheus Cunha, who GMS sources recently revealed was keen to embark on a fresh challenge under Arteta's tutelage midway through the season, remains a target as the capital club consider bolstering up to seven positions when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

