Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is contemplating whether to alter his initial plans for the winter transfer window and bring in a new wide attacker after Emirates Stadium fan favourite Bukayo Saka picked up an injury during last weekend's win at Crystal Palace, GMS sources have revealed.

Although the Gunners registered a 5-1 victory over the Eagles, resulting in them making it four triumphs from their last six Premier League fixtures to keep their title challenge on track, the three points came at a cost as their talisman was forced off in the first half after picking up a hamstring problem.

Saka was seen leaving Selhurst Park on crutches, which has come as a significant problem as Arsenal prepare to face Ipswich Town on December 27, and Arteta is toying with the possibility of diving into the market for a short-term replacement when he has the chance to head to the negotiating table at the turn of the year.

Gunners Consider Landing Saka Replacement

England international facing up to six weeks out of action

Saka's injury lay-off is in danger of forcing Arteta into a major U-turn, according to GMS sources, as the Arsenal chief is beginning to seriously consider acquiring a right winger when the transfer window reopens next week even though he had initially been planning to only bolster his options if there was an opportunity too good to turn down.

There are fears that the 23-year-old will be on the treatment table for up to six weeks - which would result in him missing Premier League clashes against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa - and that has led to concerns that his absence could derail the Gunners' title bid.

GMS sources have been informed that Saka's injury scare will result in Arsenal being more active than planned ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline, and they are desperate to find a solution to boost their chances of overcoming the six-point gap between themselves and table-topping Liverpool.

The England international still has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket up to £295,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, leading to the north Londoners not seeking an upgrade as he will be on course to regain a regular starting berth after making a full recovery.

Arsenal had been contemplating whether to bring in a versatile attacker if the right opportunity arose during the early stages of 2025, GMS sources have learned, but being without Saka at a crucial stage of the season has forced Arteta and influential figures behind the scenes into a rethink.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka has been averaging a goal every 108 minutes in the Champions League this season

Rashford Not Set for Emirates Stadium Move

Williams swoop also unlikely as north Londoners seek value

Marcus Rashford is not on course to be signed by Arsenal as a short-term replacement for Saka as links to the Manchester United outcast have been played down by GMS sources within the Emirates Stadium, meaning he will have to discover an alternative destination midway through the campaign.

The Old Trafford academy graduate admitted that he is ready for a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club last week, resulting in there being speculation over where he could land, but it is increasingly unlikely that he will move onto pastures new in north London in the coming weeks.

In a similar situation to Rashford, GMS sources understand that Arsenal are not entertaining the possibility of making a move for Athletic Bilbao talisman Nico Williams during the fast-approaching winter transfer window as they are seeking a good value deal instead of aiming to make a marquee signing.

Although Arteta does not want to spend big on a short-term alternative to Saka, GMS sources recently revealed that the Spanish tactician is keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's contract situation ahead of potentially attempting to lure the Serbian to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 23/12/2024